Rahul Gandhi asks EC how 947 voters reside in one house in Bihar

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has fired a fresh salvo at the Election Commission (EC), claiming that the draft electoral rolls in Bihar show "an entire village" in Gaya district to be "residing in the same house".

The Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha shared a social media post of his party on Thursday (August 28) with the remark, "see the magic of EC. An entire village has settled down in one house".

947 voters in one house?

Currently, Rahul is carrying out the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' across Bihar. The 16-day campaign launched by the INDIA Bloc would cover 20 districts of the state. It ends on September 1.

The Congress's post on X said that in Nidani village of Gaya district, under Barachatti assembly segment, "all 947 voters" of a booth have been shown to be "residents of house number six".

"This is about just one village. We can only imagine the scale of irregularities on the state and national level," the party said.

EC responds to Congress's claims

However, the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Bihar clarified the issue through the X handle of the Gaya District Magistrate (DM).

The DM claimed "notional house number is given in villages or slum clusters where the houses do not have any actual serial numbers. This is done for making easy the process of enlisting voters".

Video clips, purportedly of residents of the village, have also been shared on the DM's X handle in which the people can be heard saying they were satisfied with the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, but upset over "attempts to defame the area".

(With inputs from agencies)