Congress hints at 'far deeper reasons' behind Dhankhar's resignation as VP

The Congress on Tuesday (July 22) alleged that are "far deeper reasons" for Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation as the vice-president than the health reasons cited by him.

Further, the party pointed out that his resignation speaks highly of him but poorly of those who got him elected to the post.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said Dhankhar chaired the Business Advisory Committee of the Rajya Sabha at 12.30 pm on Monday.

"It was attended by most members, including Leader of the House JP Nadda and the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju. After some discussion, the BAC decided to meet again at 4.30 pm," he pointed out in a post on X.

Unprecedented move

At 4:30 pm, the BAC reassembled under the chairmanship of Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar, Ramesh said.

"It waited for Shri Nadda and Shri Rijiju to arrive. They never came. Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar was not personally informed that the two senior Ministers were not attending. Rightly he took umbrage and rescheduled the BAC for today at 1 PM," Ramesh claimed.

So "something very serious" happened yesterday between 1 pm and 4.30 pm to account for the deliberate absence of Nadda and Rijiju from the second BAC yesterday, he said in a post on Tuesday.

"Now in a truly unprecedented move, Shri Jagdeep Dhankar has resigned. He has given health reasons for doing so. Those should be respected. But it is also a fact that there are far deeper reasons for his resignation," Ramesh claimed.

Stickler for norms

While always lauding post-2014 India, he spoke fearlessly for the welfare of farmers, forcefully against what he called 'ahankar (arrogance)' in public life, and strongly on judicial accountability and restraint, the Congress leader said.

"To the extent possible under the current G2 ruling regime, he tried to accommodate the Opposition. He was a stickler for norms, proprieties, and protocol, which he believed were being consistently disregarded in both his capacities," Ramesh said.

"Jagdeep Dhankar's resignation speaks highly of him. It also speaks poorly of those who had got him elected as Vice President in the first instance," he said.

The Opposition on Monday raised questions over Dhankhar's sudden resignation as the vice president, with the Congress saying that clearly, there is "far more to his totally unexpected resignation than meets the eye".

The Congress also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to convince Dhankhar to change his mind.

Sudden resignation

In a sudden move, Dhankhar resigned from his post on Monday evening, citing medical reasons. He sent his resignation to President Droupadi Murmu and said he is stepping down with immediate effect.

"The sudden resignation of the Vice President and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha is as shocking as it is inexplicable. I was with him alongside a number of other MPs till around 5 pm today and had spoken to him over the phone at 7.30 pm," Ramesh said in a post on X on Monday night.

"No doubt Mr Dhankhar has to give topmost priority to his health. But clearly there is far more to his totally unexpected resignation than meets the eye," he had said. This is not the time for speculation though, Ramesh added.

Dhankhar took both the government and the Opposition to task in equal measure, he said.

"He had fixed a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee tomorrow at 1 pm. He was also to make some major announcements related to the judiciary tomorrow," Ramesh had said.

"We wish him the best of health but also request him to reconsider his decision. We also expect the Prime Minister to get Mr Dhankhar to change his mind. This will be in the nation's interest," the Congress leader said.

The farming community, in particular, will be greatly relieved if Dhankhar changed his mind, he added.

Dhankhar's tenure

Dhankhar, 74, assumed office in August 2022 and his tenure was till 2027.

He is also the chairman of the Rajya Sabha and his resignation came on the first day of the Monsoon session of Parliament.

Dhankhar had recently undergone angioplasty at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi.

Impeach motion

In his eventful tenure as the Rajya Sabha chairman, Dhankhar had several run-ins with the Opposition, which had also moved a motion to impeach him.

The motion, the first time ever in independent India to remove a vice president, was later rejected by Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh.

(With inputs from agencies)