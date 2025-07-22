PM Modi’s curt farewell note to Dhankhar sparks talk over timing and tone

Prime Minister Narendra Modi finally broke his silence on Tuesday (July 22) with a tweet wishing outgoing Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar good health. However, the timing and the subdued tone of the message have raised eyebrows and sparked surprise in political circles.



Political observers noted that the prime minister’s tweet almost coincided with President Droupadi Murmu’s acceptance of Dhankhar’s resignation, suggesting that he could have waited for the formal announcement before posting his message.

Wishes him good health

Moreover, PM Modi’s tweet came across as terse, as he simply noted that Jagdeep Dhankhar had served the nation in various roles, including as vice president, an observation that some interpreted as a pointed reminder of the positions granted to him by the Centre. The message concluded with a brief wish for his good health.



Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji has got many opportunities to serve our country in various capacities, including as the Vice President of India. Wishing him good health.



श्री जगदीप धनखड़ जी को भारत के उपराष्ट्रपति सहित कई भूमिकाओं में देश की सेवा करने का अवसर मिला है। मैं उनके उत्तम… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 22, 2025

Murmu accepts resignation

Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu accepted Dhankhar’s resignation and the President's Office forwarded the same to the Home Ministry for official notification. Following the President's approval, the Ministry of Home Affairs officially notified Dhankhar's resignation from the post.

In the meantime, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh will take over the responsibilities of the Rajya Sabha Chairman. He is set to preside over a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) at 5:30 pm today.

Notably, after government representatives failed to attend Monday’s BAC meeting, Dhankhar had rescheduled it for 1:00 pm today.

Surprise resignation

Dhankhar announced his resignation on Monday (July 21) night, shortly after presiding over the Rajya Sabha on the first day of Parliament's Monsoon Session. Citing “medical advice,” he stated that he would now “prioritise” his health.



In his resignation letter President Droupadi Murmu, Dhankhar said his exit would take effect immediately. He thanked the President “for her unwavering support and the soothing, wonderful working relationship we maintained during my tenure.”

“I express my deep gratitude to the Hon'ble Prime Minister and the esteemed Council of Ministers,” the letter read.