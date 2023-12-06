INDIA bloc must act swiftly to finalise future strategies: Nitish

Patna, Dec 6 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday sought to downplay BJP's victory in three states in the Hindi heartland, stating that there is "no need to discuss much" on such wins of the saffron party, and said the opposition INDIA alliance must act swiftly to finalise its future strategies.

Kumar said he is now focusing on the next meeting of the INDIA coalition, which is scheduled in the third week of December.

"The Congress has performed well in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chattisgarh. These things happen in electoral politics. Earlier, there were Congress governments in these states...now BJP has won. There is no need to discuss much on such issues. The Congress has won Telangana this time," the JD(U) leader told reporters here while responding to queries about the BJP's win in three states.

The meeting of the INDIA coalition, which was scheduled to be held on December 6, has been deferred as some senior leaders were unable to attend the same due to their preoccupations, Kumar said.

"I want the INDIA coalition to act swiftly to finalise its future strategies, including the seat-sharing issue, in the next meeting, which is scheduled to be held in the third week of December," he said.

RJD president Lalu Prasad had on Tuesday claimed that top leaders of the INDIA bloc would meet on December 17 in Delhi to chalk out the strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

"I am also not in a position to attend today's meeting as I am not well. But, I will attend the next meeting of the INDIA coalition", said Kumar, who played an instrumental role in bringing together different parties opposed to the BJP.

He said the opposition leaders will discuss issues related to seat sharing and also finalise several other strategies.

"My only wish is to unite the maximum number of parties before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Everything should be finalised at the earliest. I have no desire for myself," Kumar said.

The 26-party opposition alliance, which has been formed to jointly take on the ruling BJP at the Centre in next year's elections, have already held meetings in Patna, Bengaluru and Mumbai.

Asked about Union Home Minister Amit Shah's proposed visit to Bihar, Kumar said, "Yes, he is coming to chair the Eastern Zonal Council (EZC) meeting in Patna on December 10. We all will be there." The meeting is expected to be joined by the CMs of other member states Jharkhand, Odisha and West Bengal.

He claimed that the grand alliance government in Bihar is working for the overall development of the state.

"This is the reason that we raised the quota for deprived castes in state government jobs and educational institutions, based on our caste survey report. We want that the Centre should also conduct caste-based census in the country and accord special status to Bihar for its growth," Kumar added. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)