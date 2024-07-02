Bihar | Doctor chops off boyfriend’s genitals for refusing to marry her, arrested

A 25-year-old female doctor in Bihar allegedly cut off the private parts of her 30-year-old boyfriend for refusing to marry her in Saran district on Monday (July 1).

On being questioned, the accused said she and her boyfriend were having an affair for the past 5 years, but he was refusing to commit himself to marry her. She said she even went through two abortions on his insistence.

The doctor said she finally managed to convince him to a registered marriage in court. But on the day of the marriage, he did not turn up at the court, leaving her stranded and frustrated. She decided to take revenge.

She invited him to her private clinic, and when he met her there, she injected him with some medicine and chopped off his genitals. On hearing his cries for help, the neighbours called the police who found him bleeding profusely.

The police took her into custody and recovered a blood-stained knife from her possession, while the injured man was rushed to a hospital for treatment.

The police said they were continuing with further investigations.