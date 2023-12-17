Bihar shocker: Temple priest's body found with eyes gouged out, genitals cut off

A gory murder has come to light in Bihar’s Gopalganj district sparking off tension in the area. The victim is a young temple priest whose body was found by the police last evening (December 16).



But what is shocking is that the priest Manoj Kumar besides being shot had his eyes gouged out and his genitals chopped off. His body was recovered from some bushes in the area.

Kumar had been missing for the past five days.He was last seen leaving the Shiva temple in Danapur village at around midnight.He was last seen leaving the Shiva temple in Danapur village at around midnight. His family had even filed a missing complaint on Tuesday after whiuch the police had launched a search operation for him.

Kumar's brother Ashok is a former divisional president of the BJP.

Clashes in Gopalganj

This incident triggered clashes as the locals accused the police of negligence. The team from Majha Police Station had arrived at the spot to take Kumar’s body into their custody but a mob refused to allow them to take the body. Two policemen were injured in the clashes.

The villagers then staged protest on the national highway and threw stones at police. A police vehicle was also set on fire. The police had to fire in the air to quieten the mob.

Gopalganj Sadar sub-divisional police officer Pranjal reached the spot and managed to pacify the agitated locals. An investigation has been launched and efforts are on to arrest the suspects, he told them, according to news reports.

Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla attacked Nitish Kumar-led government in the state and said, "A young priest was shot dead in Bihar's Gopalganj. After five days, his body was recovered. There is a return of 'jungleraj' in the state."

Kumar’s brother Suresh Shah told the media that they could not understand how and why the murder took place.