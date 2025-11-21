Bihar Cabinet full list: BJP gets key portfolios including Home
Deputy CM Samrat Chaudhary to be Home Minister; Nitish keeps General Administration Department, Cabinet Secretariat, and Vigilance; BJP gets major share of portfolios
With the Nitish Kumar government taking charge in Bihar, the spotlight is on the ministerial portfolio allocations, with the BJP bagging key posts.
After a reportedly lengthy tug-of-war between the BJP and the JD-U, the BJP has managed to wrest the crucial home portfolio from Nitish, with Deputy CM Samrat Chaudhary being appointed the Home Minister. The Home portfolio, which Chief Minister Nitish Kumar kept with himself all through his nearly 20-year-long tenure, has been given to his deputy now.
The BJP has 89 seats and the JDU 85. On paper, the numbers may be close, but politically, the gap has never been wider. For the first time in two decades, the BJP appears firmly in command.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar keeps General Administration Department, Cabinet Secretariat, Vigilance, Elections, and any other department not allocated to Cabinet members.
The BJP has also got the lion's share of other key portfolios in the Bihar Cabinet.
BJP Ministers and Portfolios
Bijendra Prasad Yadav: Finance, Power
Vijay Kumar Sinha: Revenue, Mines & minerals
Mangal Pandey: Health, Law
Dilip Jaiswal: Industries
Nitin Nabin: Roads, Urban development & housing
Ram Kripal Yadav: Agriculture
Sanjeev Tiger: Labour
Arun Shankar Prasad: Tourism, Culture and Youth
Rama Nishad: Backward and extremely backward caste welfare
Lakhendra Paswan: SC & ST welfare
Narayan Prasad: Disaster management
Surendra Mehta: Fisheries & Animal husbandry
Shreyasi Singh: IT, Sports
Pramod Chandravanshi: Environment & forests, Cooperatives
JD(U ) Ministers and Portfolios
Shrawon Kumar: Rural development, transport
Ashok Chaudhary: Rural works
Vijay Chaudhary: Water resources, PWD
Madan Sahani: Social Welfare
Md. Zama Khan: Minority Affairs
Sunil Kumar: Education
Leshi Singh: Food and consumer affairs
Portfolios for Ministers of other NDA allies
Santosh Suman (Hindustani Awam Morcha): Minority Water Resources
Deepak Prakash (Rashtriya Lok Morcha): Panchayati Raj
Sanjay Kumar (LJP-R): Sugarcane Industries
Sanjay Kumar Singh (LJP-R): Public Health Engineering