Bihar Cabinet full list: BJP gets key portfolios including Home

With the Nitish Kumar government taking charge in Bihar, the spotlight is on the ministerial portfolio allocations, with the BJP bagging key posts.

After a reportedly lengthy tug-of-war between the BJP and the JD-U, the BJP has managed to wrest the crucial home portfolio from Nitish, with Deputy CM Samrat Chaudhary being appointed the Home Minister. The Home portfolio, which Chief Minister Nitish Kumar kept with himself all through his nearly 20-year-long tenure, has been given to his deputy now.

The BJP has 89 seats and the JDU 85. On paper, the numbers may be close, but politically, the gap has never been wider. For the first time in two decades, the BJP appears firmly in command.

Also Read: Nitish 10.0: Chief minister or compromise minister? | Talking Sense With Srini

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar keeps General Administration Department, Cabinet Secretariat, Vigilance, Elections, and any other department not allocated to Cabinet members.

The BJP has also got the lion's share of other key portfolios in the Bihar Cabinet.

BJP Ministers and Portfolios

Bijendra Prasad Yadav: Finance, Power

Vijay Kumar Sinha: Revenue, Mines & minerals

Mangal Pandey: Health, Law

Dilip Jaiswal: Industries

Nitin Nabin: Roads, Urban development & housing

Ram Kripal Yadav: Agriculture

Sanjeev Tiger: Labour

Also Read: Nitish Kumar among nation’s top 10 longest-serving chief ministers. Full list here

Arun Shankar Prasad: Tourism, Culture and Youth

Rama Nishad: Backward and extremely backward caste welfare

Lakhendra Paswan: SC & ST welfare

Narayan Prasad: Disaster management

Surendra Mehta: Fisheries & Animal husbandry

Shreyasi Singh: IT, Sports

Pramod Chandravanshi: Environment & forests, Cooperatives

JD(U ) Ministers and Portfolios

Shrawon Kumar: Rural development, transport

Ashok Chaudhary: Rural works

Vijay Chaudhary: Water resources, PWD

Also Read: Nitish Kumar sworn in as Bihar CM for record 10th time

Madan Sahani: Social Welfare

Md. Zama Khan: Minority Affairs

Sunil Kumar: Education

Leshi Singh: Food and consumer affairs

Portfolios for Ministers of other NDA allies

Santosh Suman (Hindustani Awam Morcha): Minority Water Resources

Deepak Prakash (Rashtriya Lok Morcha): Panchayati Raj

Also Read: Nitish 10.0 govt: Why both BJP and JDU want Home Minister, Speaker posts

Sanjay Kumar (LJP-R): Sugarcane Industries

Sanjay Kumar Singh (LJP-R): Public Health Engineering