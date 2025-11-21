    • The Federal
    The BJP has got the lion's share of key portfolios in the Bihar Cabinet. Photo: PTI

    Bihar Cabinet full list: BJP gets key portfolios including Home

    Deputy CM Samrat Chaudhary to be Home Minister; Nitish keeps General Administration Department, Cabinet Secretariat, and Vigilance; BJP gets major share of portfolios

    The Federal
    21 Nov 2025 7:37 PM IST  (Updated:2025-11-21 15:08:34)
    With the Nitish Kumar government taking charge in Bihar, the spotlight is on the ministerial portfolio allocations, with the BJP bagging key posts.

    After a reportedly lengthy tug-of-war between the BJP and the JD-U, the BJP has managed to wrest the crucial home portfolio from Nitish, with Deputy CM Samrat Chaudhary being appointed the Home Minister. The Home portfolio, which Chief Minister Nitish Kumar kept with himself all through his nearly 20-year-long tenure, has been given to his deputy now.

    The BJP has 89 seats and the JDU 85. On paper, the numbers may be close, but politically, the gap has never been wider. For the first time in two decades, the BJP appears firmly in command.

    Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar keeps General Administration Department, Cabinet Secretariat, Vigilance, Elections, and any other department not allocated to Cabinet members.

    The BJP has also got the lion's share of other key portfolios in the Bihar Cabinet.

    BJP Ministers and Portfolios

    Bijendra Prasad Yadav: Finance, Power

    Vijay Kumar Sinha: Revenue, Mines & minerals

    Mangal Pandey: Health, Law

    Dilip Jaiswal: Industries

    Nitin Nabin: Roads, Urban development & housing

    Ram Kripal Yadav: Agriculture

    Sanjeev Tiger: Labour

    Arun Shankar Prasad: Tourism, Culture and Youth

    Rama Nishad: Backward and extremely backward caste welfare

    Lakhendra Paswan: SC & ST welfare

    Narayan Prasad: Disaster management

    Surendra Mehta: Fisheries & Animal husbandry

    Shreyasi Singh: IT, Sports

    Pramod Chandravanshi: Environment & forests, Cooperatives

    JD(U ) Ministers and Portfolios

    Shrawon Kumar: Rural development, transport

    Ashok Chaudhary: Rural works

    Vijay Chaudhary: Water resources, PWD

    Madan Sahani: Social Welfare

    Md. Zama Khan: Minority Affairs

    Sunil Kumar: Education

    Leshi Singh: Food and consumer affairs

    Portfolios for Ministers of other NDA allies

    Santosh Suman (Hindustani Awam Morcha): Minority Water Resources

    Deepak Prakash (Rashtriya Lok Morcha): Panchayati Raj

    Sanjay Kumar (LJP-R): Sugarcane Industries

    Sanjay Kumar Singh (LJP-R): Public Health Engineering

    BiharNitish KumarNDA governmentPortfolios of ministers
