Bihar swearing-in LIVE: Nitish Kumar takes oath for record 10th time
Eight MLAs each from BJP and JD(U) to take oath today, along with one each from RLM, HAM(S), and LJP(R); Nitish to take oath as Bihar CM for record 10th time
JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar took oath as the chief minister of Bihar for a record 10th time at Patna’s historic Gandhi Maidan today (November 20).
Along with him, 19 ministers are expected to take oath.
The swearing-in ceremony is being attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda and several other top leaders of NDA, besides the chief ministers of several NDA ruled states.
Kumar resigned as the Bihar CM on Wednesday and then staked claim before Governor Arif Mohammed Khan to form the new government.
According to news agency PTI, eight MLAs each from BJP and JD(U) will take oath today, along with one each from the Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) or HAM(S), and Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas).
The new Cabinet will reportedly be expanded after Makar Sankranti on January 14 next year.
Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place, and over three lakh people are anticipated at the event.
Live Updates
- 20 Nov 2025 12:44 PM IST
Dilip Jaiswal says priority is building a Viksit Bihar with development under rule of law
After being sworn in as a minister in Bihar, state BJP chief Dilip Jaiswal said the key challenge ahead was to help realise the vision of a Viksit Bihar. He noted that the government’s priority was to ensure the state’s development under the rule of law. Jaiswal added that although he had previously served as a minister, he later devoted his time to organisational work. He said this election had been contested while he was the state party president, and he had now returned to the cabinet.
- 20 Nov 2025 12:38 PM IST
Arjun Meghwal says Bihar has chosen path of progress; Upendra Kushwaha notes the NDA alliance will serve the state
At the swearing-in ceremony of the NDA government in Bihar, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said the people of the state had chosen a path of rapid progress. He noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was determined to build a Viksit Bharat by 2047, while Nitish Kumar was committed to creating a Viksit Bihar.
Rashtriya Lok Morcha chief Upendra Kushwaha added that the people of Bihar had always placed their trust in Nitish Kumar and that the alliance would continue to serve the state.
- 20 Nov 2025 12:33 PM IST
Development will now become Bihar's identity: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta
At the swearing-in ceremony of the NDA government in Bihar, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the election outcome reflected the people’s trust and faith, adding that development would now become the defining feature of Bihar’s identity.
- 20 Nov 2025 12:27 PM IST
Hope Nitish Kumar completes his full term this time without 'Dhoka': Pawan Khera
Commenting on Nitish Kumar’s return as Bihar Chief Minister for the tenth time, Congress leader Pawan Khera congratulated him and said he hoped Kumar would not face any betrayal and would be able to complete his full term.
- 20 Nov 2025 12:22 PM IST
Modi, Nitish thank the people of Bihar for NDA's victory in the Assembly elections
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed their gratitude to the people of the state for delivering the NDA an unprecedented victory in the Bihar Assembly elections. The alliance has returned to power with 202 of the 243 seats.
- 20 Nov 2025 12:19 PM IST
PM Modi thanks Bihar with his 'gamchha' wave at Gandhi Maidan in Patna
Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked the people of Bihar with his signature gamchha wave at Patna’s Gandhi Maidan.
The NDA has returned to power in the state, securing 202 of the 243 seats in the Bihar Assembly elections.
- 20 Nov 2025 12:09 PM IST
More leaders sworn-in as Bihar ministers
Lakhendra Kumar Raushan, Shreyashi Singh, Dr Pramod Kumar, Sanjay Kumar, Sanjay Kumar Singh, Deepak Prakash take oath as state ministers in the Bihar cabinet at the oath ceremony being held at Patna's Gandhi Maidan.
- 20 Nov 2025 12:01 PM IST
More ministers sworn in to the Bihar cabinet
Leshi Singh, Madan Sahni, Nitin Nabin, Ram Kripal Yadav, Santosh Kumar Suman and Sunil Kumar were sworn in as ministers in the Bihar cabinet during the oath-taking ceremony at Patna’s Gandhi Maidan.
- 20 Nov 2025 11:58 AM IST
MP CM Mohan Yadav hails Bihar’s 'path of development' under Nitish Kumar
At the swearing-in ceremony of the NDA government in Bihar, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav congratulated Nitish Kumar, noting that he had committed to advancing Bihar’s development in a renewed manner. He said the state was once again on a path of progress driven by good governance and added that Bihar would continue to move forward under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Yadav said the state would achieve significant growth through sustained governance and development.
- 20 Nov 2025 11:55 AM IST
New ministers sworn in to the Bihar cabinet
Vijay Choudhary, Bijendra Prasad Yadav, Shrawon Kumar, Mangal Pandey, Dilip Jaiswal and Ashok Choudhary were sworn in as ministers in the Bihar cabinet during the oath-taking ceremony at Patna’s Gandhi Maidan.