    • The Federal
    LIVE Bihar assembly elections 2025
    x
    JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar waves to the gathering during his swearing-in ceremony as the Chief Minister of Bihar, at Gandhi Maidan in Patna, on Thursday | PTI Photo

    Bihar swearing-in LIVE: Nitish Kumar takes oath for record 10th time

    Eight MLAs each from BJP and JD(U) to take oath today, along with one each from RLM, HAM(S), and LJP(R); Nitish to take oath as Bihar CM for record 10th time

    The Federal
    20 Nov 2025 10:00 AM IST  (Updated:2025-11-20 07:14:19)
    Click the Play button to hear this message in audio format

    JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar took oath as the chief minister of Bihar for a record 10th time at Patna’s historic Gandhi Maidan today (November 20).

    Along with him, 19 ministers are expected to take oath.

    The swearing-in ceremony is being attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda and several other top leaders of NDA, besides the chief ministers of several NDA ruled states.

    Kumar resigned as the Bihar CM on Wednesday and then staked claim before Governor Arif Mohammed Khan to form the new government.

    According to news agency PTI, eight MLAs each from BJP and JD(U) will take oath today, along with one each from the Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) or HAM(S), and Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas).

    The new Cabinet will reportedly be expanded after Makar Sankranti on January 14 next year.

    Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place, and over three lakh people are anticipated at the event.

    Also read:

    Nitish 10.0 govt: Why both BJP and JDU want Home Minister, Speaker posts

    Nitish returns to power leaning on Modi, the very man he once opposed

    JD(U) would have been bundled up with 25 seats had it not given Rs 10,000 to women: Kishor

    Prashant Kishor takes blame for Bihar election debacle, refuses to quit politics

    Follow LIVE updates below:

    Live Updates

    2025-11-20 04:30:37
    >Load More
    swearing-in of new cabinetBihar assembly electionsBihar Legislative assemblyNitish KumarNDA government
    Next Story

    Top Stories

    X