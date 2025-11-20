Bihar swearing-in LIVE: Nitish Kumar takes oath for record 10th time

JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar took oath as the chief minister of Bihar for a record 10th time at Patna’s historic Gandhi Maidan today (November 20).

Along with him, 19 ministers are expected to take oath.

The swearing-in ceremony is being attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda and several other top leaders of NDA, besides the chief ministers of several NDA ruled states.

Kumar resigned as the Bihar CM on Wednesday and then staked claim before Governor Arif Mohammed Khan to form the new government.