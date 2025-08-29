All eyes on Akhilesh as SP chief set to join Rahul's Bihar yatra

The ‘two boys of UP’ are back, this time for a cause in Bihar. As the Opposition Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) Bloc continues with its ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ programme ahead of the key Assembly elections in the state, Samajwadi Party (SP) MP and chief Akhilesh Yadav will join Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, on its soil on Saturday (August 30).

Political observers are keenly awaiting Akhilesh’s stance in Bihar since he might go on the offensive over the alleged manipulation of electoral rolls with his tried-and-tested PDA (Pichchda-Dalit-Alpasankhyak) formula, intensifying the political fight against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which is in power in the state.

In 2017, Akhilesh and Rahul Gandhi contested the UP elections together to challenge the BJP. The slogan of the SP-Congress alliance was “UP ko yeh sath pasand hai” (UP likes this alliance). However, the mission did not succeed, as the BJP swept the election, ending Akhilesh’s tenure as chief minister. The SP and Congress together got 54 seats, while the BJP bagged 312 in an Assembly of 403.

However, things turned around in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections when the two parties (this time as part of the INDIA Bloc) achieved success, defeating the NDA in UP. The saffron party’s strategy could not successfully counter the SP’s PDA slogan.

The two leaders are set to come together once again this weekend in Bihar – the next battleground for the upcoming elections. Akhilesh will join the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', which the Opposition bloc is holding to protest the contentious Special Intensive Revision of electoral reforms and alleged theft of votes, in Chhapra located close to the UP border.

While Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav will also be present in Bihar, yet the Kannauj MP's entry in the state is significant both for the SP, which is eyeing a return to power in UP in 2027, and the Congress, which wants to regain its foothold in the state it once dominated.

Akhilesh's PDA weapon

It has been learnt that Akhilesh will reach Bihar on Friday (August 29) evening. His visit to Chhapra is also considered important since it is home to extremely backward class voters. Especially in the rural areas, castes such as Kewat, Chandravanshi (Kahar), Dhanuk, Nai, Pal, Bind, Mallah, Nut, Rajvanshi, and Teli are part of the PDA group and are politically significant.

Moreover, if one looks at the caste composition of Bihar, the share of Other Backward Classes (OBC) is 27 per cent, with Yadavs alone accounting for 14 per cent. Muslims, on the other hand, constitute 18 per cent of the voting population. If Akhilesh’s PDA appeal, which the BJP found too hot to handle in UP, is combined with the issue of voters’ rights, the saffron party might face a big challenge.

According to sources in SP, while leaders from other states have also participated in the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', Akhilesh’s presence is expected to have a greater impact on the voters in the state.

SP spokesperson Fakhrul Hasan Chand said, “Whenever Rahul Gandhi has been questioned in Parliament, Akhilesh Yadav has stepped in to respond. When the Election Commission asked for affidavits, it was the SP that came forward with the ones submitted after the 2022 elections. In other words, SP has been answering questions directed at Congress.

“In Bihar, where Akhilesh is going, PDA voters are dominant—and SP introduced this formula. On the other hand, Rahul also recognises SP’s strength and knows the importance of each player in politics. Naturally, this relationship and alliance will only grow stronger with time.”

Akhilesh more active

Akhilesh’s Bihar visit is also significant since he has been politically active on the voter list issue throughout. From taking on the Election Commission over alleged irregularities in voters' list in the 2022 UP polls to actively participating in the recent protest against the commission in New Delhi, where he was seen jumping barricades, Akhilesh’s visibility has been high in these times.

Speaking about his participation in the Bihar rally, the SP leader also said he aims to strengthen the INDIA Bloc. While his eyes are fixed on the next UP Assembly elections due in two years, Akhilesh is also working on a strategy to continue his chemistry with Rahul.

This article was originally published in Federal Desh