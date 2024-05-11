13 arrested in Bihar NEET-UG question paper leak case

Patna, May 11 (PTI) The Bihar Police have so far arrested 13 people, including four examinees and their family members, in connection with the alleged question paper leak of the NEET-UG held on May 5, officials said.

Investigation into the "paper leak" was handed over to the Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of the Bihar Police on Friday, they said.

"The case was being investigated by a special team of the Patna Police till now. A total of 13 people, including four examinees and their family members, have been arrested so far. Besides, one of the arrested accused is also involved in the Bihar Public Service Commission's (BPSC) Teachers Recruitment Exam (TRE)-3 paper leak case," an EOU release said.

"All the accused are in judicial custody and EOU sleuths will start their custodial interrogation. Police have already seized incriminating documents and electronic devices from the possession of the accused. Investigations so far have revealed that the question papers of NEET-UG and their answers were provided to around 35 aspirants before the May 5 exam," it said.

Further investigation is underway, the release added. PTI

