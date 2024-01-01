Manipur: 4 people shot dead in fresh violence; curfew reimposed in valley

At least four persons were allegedly shot dead and five others injured in Manipur's Thoubal district on Monday evening, following which curfew was reimposed in the five valley districts of the state, officials said.

Gunmen, who are yet to be identified, arrived in camouflage dresses in the Lilong Chingjao area, and opened fire targeting locals, they said. While three people died on the spot, five others were injured. Those injured were admitted to a hospital, officials said.

After the attack, enraged locals set three four-wheelers on fire. It was not immediately clear to whom these cars belonged. Following the fresh violence, curfew was reimposed in Thoubal, Imphal East and Imphal West, Kakching and Bishnupur districts, officials said.



