Tripura student’s death: Dhami vows strict action; police hunt for 6th accused in Nepal

As outrage mounted over the killing of a Tripura student in Dehradun in an alleged racist attack, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday said such incidents were unacceptable and the government would deal strictly with the culprits.

Police announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for the only absconding accused, a resident of Nepal, and said they have sent a team to the neighbouring country, while five others, including two juveniles, have been apprehended.

The police said 24-year-old Anjel (or Angel) Chakma, a resident of Unakoti district of Tripura, and his younger brother Michael had an argument with Suraj Khawas (22), a resident of Manipur currently living in Dehradun, and his five friends in Selakui market on December 9.

The accused allegedly attacked Anjel with knives and brass knuckles, and he succumbed to injuries at the hospital on December 26.

Father’s version

Anjel’s father Tarun Chakma, a BSF jawan currently posted in Tangjeng in Manipur, said his son was “brutally attacked” with knives and blunt objects when he tried to defend his brother who faced racial slurs by the attackers.

According to Tarun, his sons, Anjel and Michael, had gone to the market when a scooter and a motorcycle, carrying six people, stopped near them.

Tarun said Anjel was sitting on his motorcycle, while Michael was standing nearby when the accused said something to Michael and suddenly pushed him to the ground. Anjel objected to this, after which they started hurling abuses at him, Tarun said.

Racial abuse

The attackers called his sons “Chinese, Momo” and other racial slurs, the father of the victim told PTI over the phone. Anjel told them that he “was also Indian, not Chinese”, but they attacked him with knives and blunt objects, said the father.

Tarun said it was a brutal murder. “Anjel’s neck was broken in the attack, which led to his death.” He said those responsible for his son’s untimely death should be punished. “I have lost my son and now he should get justice.”

Anjel’s last rites were held in Machmara village in Unakoti district of Tripura. He was a final-year MBA student at a university in Dehradun and had also secured a good job, Tarun said.

Police version

However, the police have denied that the case involves “racial abuse”. Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Singh said, “One of the accused involved in the case is a resident of Manipur.”

On Saturday, Dehradun SSP Ajai Singh told reporters that the accused group of six people was allegedly talking among themselves and arguing about something. “It seemed as if someone was commenting on him (Anjel),” he said.

Police said the 24-year-old youth had allegedly received blows to his head and back with a sharp object and a kadaa (bracelet) following a quarrel with five to six people at a canteen on December 9.

They said five of the six allegedly involved in the incident on December 9 have already been held, while Yagyaraj Awasthi, a resident of Kanchanpur district of Nepal, is absconding.

They said a reward of Rs 25,000 has been announced for his arrest, and police teams are conducting raids at various places to apprehend him. A police team has also been sent to Nepal.

No mercy, says Dhami

Expressing grief over the death of the student from Tripura, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Dhami said such incidents are unacceptable in the state and the government will deal strictly with unruly elements. He asserted that the state government is committed to the safety and security of every citizen residing in Uttarakhand.

The chief minister said that instructions have been given to the police for the speedy arrest of the absconding accused, and he will soon be in police custody.

“Those who play with law and order should not expect any mercy from the government. Such unruly elements will not be spared at any cost,” he said.

Allegation of police apathy

Tarun Chakma alleged that police initially refused to register a report about the incident involving his sons in the Selakui area and only filed an FIR two to three days later after pressure from the All India Chakma Students Union and senior officers.

The police said that based on the complaint filed by Michael Chakma on December 12, a case was registered against the accused under sections 115(2), 118, and 351(3) (for bodily harm and threats) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and an investigation was started.

Later, based on Anjel’s medical report, Section 109 (attempt to murder) of the BNS was added to the case, and five accused were apprehended the same day, two of whom are minors.

The police said that after Anjel’s death, sections 103(1) (murder) and 3(5) (joint liability) of the BNS have been added to the charges against the accused. Besides Khawas, the arrested accused have been identified as Avinash Negi (25) and Sumit (25).

Tripura leaders speak

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said he spoke to his Uttarakhand counterpart Dhami, who has assured him of action against the culprits.

Terming the incident as tragic and unexpected, he said, “The Delhi leadership, who are aware of the incident, has also passed necessary directions to the state (Uttarakhand) government to act on the case to ensure justice for the victim's family.”

Tipra Motha Party (TMP) supremo Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma said that the murderers of Anjel Chakma would get due punishment.

“I have personally spoken to the family members of the victim on Saturday. We will ensure that the murderers get due punishment. I request all, including Youth Tipra Federation (YTF) members, to assist the family in their moment of grief,” he wrote on Facebook on Saturday.

The TMP is an ally of the ruling BJP in Tripura.

North East CMs condemn attack

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma also condemned the incident.

“Anjel Chakma from Tripura lost his life after facing brutal racial abuse in Dehradun. This is heartbreaking and unacceptable. Racial violence must not be tolerated. People from the North East are as Indian as every citizen of this country (sic).

“Racism should never be normalized, and the perpetrators must be punished. My deepest condolences to Anjel’s family and loved ones. May his soul rest in peace,” Sangma said in a post on X on Sunday.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also urged his Uttarakhand counterpart to bring those behind the incident to justice. He also extended his condolences to the family of Anjel Chakma.

In a post on X, Sarma said, “The tragic death of Anjel Chakma from Tripura following brutal racial abuse in Dehradun is heartbreaking and unacceptable. I urge the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, @pushkardhami to ensure strict action against the culprits so that justice is served.”

(With agency inputs)