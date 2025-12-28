Row erupts after US influencer mocks death of Indian-origin man in Canada

A controversy has erupted after American influencer and attorney Andrew Branca made a hateful remark about the death of Prashant Sreekumar, an Indian-origin man who died in Canada after after an alleged delay of over eight hours in receiving medical care.

Branca posted on X mocking Prashant’s death, calling him “another Indian invader of Canada” and saying he should have gone back to India to “enjoy shitty Indian healthcare”.

History of anti-Indian slurs

Branca’s X profile claims he is an attorney who provides “Pro-America, pro-Constitution, pro-Western civilisation political and legal analysis”, but his anti-India content often sparks controversy.

Branca hosts ‘The Andrew Branca Show’, and is reportedly known for a pattern of racist remarks. He has, in the past, called Indians several racial slurs, such as “third-world” and called Indian food “disgusting” and backward for eating with their hands. His recent repertoire of racism includes calling Indians “ground shitters” and replied to an Indian user calling them a “degenerate filthy Indian”.

He replied to a user on X and wrote, “You, an Indian national, fled the shit hole of third-world India to live in first-world Canada. I'm thinking that any culture that drives tens of millions of its nationals from its third-world borders to go live in first-world nations has little to brag about.”

Indians hit back online

Although Branca has repeatedly spread racist vitriol online against Indians, his remark targeting the deceased Indian man, Prashant, has triggered widespread outrage online on social media platforms like X.

One X user said, “A man died and all you can think of is hate and dancing on his grave. You’re a despicable, disgusting excuse of a man.”

Another user replied under his racist post on X saying, “Building a following on hate? You seem too old for such desperate tactics. If this is just a money grab, don’t bother, you’ll run out of time before you ever see the payoff.”

Other users observed that Branca was ‘overflowing with hate’ and many warned him of ‘karma’ hitting him for mocking the death of a man, just a day after Christmas.



People from other nationalities also came to the support of Indians and chastised Branca, “You are quite the idiot. The real story isn't that he [Prashant] was from India, it’s that the shitty healthcare system and its unaccountable workforce… has failed miserably yet again.”

Hospitalisation and death

Prashant Sreekumar, a 44-year-old Indian man, was admitted to Grey Nuns Community Hospital in Canada's Edmonton on December 22 after experiencing severe chest pain at work. He later died at the hospital after waiting eight hours to receive medical care.

The Grey Nuns Hospital is run by Covenant Health, and told Global News that it would not comment on the specifics of the case due to privacy, but said that the case is before the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.