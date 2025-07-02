‘Eating with hands?’ Republicans attack Zohran Mamdani, spark racism row

It started with an old video: Zohran Mamdani, 33, New York Assembly member and Democratic mayoral hopeful, eating rice and dal with his fingers while discussing global politics and solidarity with Palestine. Shot by Bon Appétit, the clip shows Uganda-born Mamdani saying, “I have to eat with my hand. In Uganda, we even eat salad with our hands.”

Texas Congressman Brandon Gill shared the video on X, writing: “Civilised people in America don’t eat like this. If you refuse to adopt Western customs, go back to the Third World.” The post, widely seen as xenophobic, ignited outrage and sparked a larger debate on race, culture, and belonging.

Outrage over eating with hands

Mamdani, who had just secured a victory over former governor Andrew Cuomo — 56% to 44% in the third round of vote counting on July 1 — became the target of online trolling. Many pointed out the irony, noting that eating with hands is common in American fast food culture — pizza, tacos, burgers, fries. One user quipped, “Do you use a fork for Lays too?”

Critics also highlighted hypocrisy: photos surfaced of Gill’s father-in-law, conservative figure Dinesh D’Souza, eating with his hands. Karthik Soora of the Houston Progressive Caucus called Gill’s comments a “massive outpouring of racism” aimed at distracting from real issues, including Gill’s support for food bank cuts.

South Asian communities and writers like Avatans Kumar defended the tradition as “clean, hygienic, and elegant if done right,” slamming the backlash as cultural stereotyping.

Culture wars and identity politics

Danielle D’Souza Gill, Brandon's wife and an Indian-American MAGA supporter, added fuel by insisting that her family “always used forks,” suggesting that Mamdani’s dining style was not representative of all Indian-Americans. Conservative lawyer Harmeet Dhillon called Mamdani a “LARPing philistine,” suggesting his gesture was performative.

Mamdani chose not to respond directly. His original remarks — “Be authentic or go home… you come to understand struggle… through a lens of empathy and solidarity” — remain his clearest stance. His campaign, built on themes of inclusivity and dignity, has embraced cultural symbolism, from his ‘Roti and Roses’ slogan to collaborations with chef Madhur Jaffrey.

Observers like Soora say the uproar helps deflect attention from issues like food insecurity and welfare cuts. What began as a personal, cultural moment has become part of a wider battle over who gets to define “American.”

Gill has stood by his post, but criticism keeps mounting. What began as a simple moment of cultural expression has unfolded into a cultural and political flashpoint.