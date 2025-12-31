Anjel Chakma murder: Family slams Uttarakhand Police's 'jest' remark

The uncle of Anjel Chakma, the Tripura MBA student who was murdered in Uttarakhand after objecting to alleged racial slurs, has lashed out at the state police for describing the remarks as having been made in “jest”.

Momen Chakma said the incident occurred when Anjel and his brother Michael were confronted by a group of men at a local market. “When they went to the market to buy some things, some people, who were already drunk, made some comments, like calling them Chinese. And when Michael told them not to say such things, they attacked him,” he told NDTV.

He said Anjel was assaulted when he stepped in to defend his brother. “Then Angel went to protect him, and they started beating and stabbing him… no one tried to save them. Uttarakhand Police said this is not racism, but it is indeed a case of racism,” he said.

What victim’s father said

The Uttarakhand Police have also faced severe flak from the Chakma Students Union. Bipul Chakma, associated with the body, alleged that police were initially reluctant to act.

Similar allegations were made by Anjel’s father, Tarun Chakma, a Border Security Force personnel posted in Manipur, who said police in Dehradun’s Selakui area initially refused to register a complaint. The FIR was lodged nearly 48 hours later, following pressure from the students’ group.

Police deny racial abuse

On Monday, Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police Ajai Singh said that the remarks that led to the confrontation “do not fall into the category of a racist comment,”adding that one of the accused was also from the same state. He maintained that the comments were made in “jest”.

Amid mounting pressure from the Chakma community and civil society groups, police announced the formation of a special investigation team. Five accused have been arrested so far, while a sixth suspect, believed to be of Nepali origin, remains absconding.

Congress questions PM Modi

The killing has also triggered a political backlash. Congress leader Shama Mohamed questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence. Speaking to ANI that the incident reflected a breakdown of law and order. Senior Congress leader Manickam Tagore blamed the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, alleging that police had become “silent spectators”.

Police said that Anjel and Michael Chakma were involved in an argument with local men on December 9 after alleged racial slurs were used. Michael suffered a head injury, while Anjel was stabbed in the neck and abdomen. Anjel Chakma, 24, died on December 26, maintaining that he was Indian, like his attackers.