Those in power after Independence were ashamed of their own culture: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday claimed that those in power after Independence could not understand the significance of places of worship and set a trend of being ashamed of their own culture for political reasons.

Addressing a rally in Guwahati after unveiling projects worth Rs 11,600 crore, Modi said that no country can progress by erasing its past. “However the situation has changed in the last 10 years,” he said.

Modi said that the projects he unveiled will strengthen connectivity not only in the Northeast, but also the rest of South Asia. He said that peace has returned to Assam in the last 10 years and over 7,000 people have put down arms and returned to the mainstream. “A record number of tourists have visited the region in the past decade,” he added.

Modi also highlighted the work of his government in the last 10 years. He said that his government has built premium educational institutions like the IITs and IIMs in every corner of the country.



“We have built educational institutions like IITs and IIMs in every corner of the country. In Assam, before the BJP government, there were only 6 medical colleges. Today there are 12. Assam has also become an important zone in the North-East for cancer treatment,” he said.

Slew of development projects

Earlier, Modi rolled out development projects worth Rs 11,600 crore in the state. The infrastructure projects, some funded by the state government and some by the Centre, were unveiled at a function at the Veterinary College Playground in Khanapara in Guwahati.



Some of the major projects for which foundation stones were laid were the Kamakhya temple corridor (Rs 498 crore), the six-lane road from the new airport terminal in Guwahati (Rs 358 crore), the upgradation of Nehru Stadium to FIFA standards (Rs 831 crore) and a new sports complex in Chandrapur (Rs 300 crore).

The second edition of ‘Asom Mala’ roads was also kick-started by the PM. This phase will comprise upgrading and constructing 43 new roads with 38 concrete bridges, entailing a total investment of Rs 3,444 crore.

Besides, Modi laid the foundation stone for an integrated new building of the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, to be constructed at a cost of Rs 3,250 crore.

He also laid the foundation stones for the proposed Karimganj Medical College and Hospital, which will be constructed at a cost of Rs 578 crore, and the Rs 297-crore Unity Mall in Guwahati.

Modi inaugurated the four-lane road from Biswanath Chariali to Gohpur, developed at a cost of Rs 1,451 crore, and another four-lane road from Dolabari to Jamuguri, constructed at a cost of Rs 592 crore.

(With agency inputs)

