Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to start from private ground in Manipur

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will start from a private ground in Manipur's Thoubal district on January 14 after the government refused its launch from Imphal.

Congress’ Manipur president Keisham Meghachandra said on Friday that the deputy commissioner of Thoubal gave permission on Thursday to flag off the Yatra from a private land in Khongjom area.

The Congress originally wanted to launch the programme from the Hapta Kangjeibung public ground in Imphal but chief minister N Biren Singh on January 10 rejected the request.

The permission was late given but on the condition that only 1,000 people would be allowed. The Congress was not willing to accept this.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will flag off the Yatra from the new venue, Meghachandra said.

After starting in Manipur on January 14, the Yatra will culminate in Mumbai on March 20. It is to cover 6,713 km in 67 days while passing through 110 districts in 15 states.