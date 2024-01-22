Political parties urge Manipur CM to ask PM Modi to intervene to end unrest

Ten political parties have urged Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh to seek Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention to end the unending unrest in the state.

The suggestion was made when Biren Singh chaired a meeting with representatives of the parties to discuss the situation in the state torn by ethnic violence since May last year.

Constructive meeting

He said "constructive discussions" were held at the meeting in Imphal on Sunday (January 21) .

"Chaired a meeting with representatives of the 10 political parties at my Secretariat to address the current situation in Manipur,” Biren Singh posted on X.

"Constructive discussions were held, reflecting a united commitment to navigate challenges and work collectively for the well-being of our state," he added.

Congress view

Congress Legislative Party leader Okram Ibobi said the chief minister was told to seek an appointment with the prime minister and get him to intervene to end the more than eight months of crisis.

"Protecting the lives and properties of the people is the duty of the state government, and the state has the right to ask the Centre for manpower and tools required for that," Ibobi said.

Political parties

Representatives of the Congress, the Janata Dal (United), Trinamool Congress, Aam Aadmi Party and the Communist Party of India were among those who attended the meeting.

Manipur has been rocked by ethnic violence involving Meiteis and tribals since May 2023, leaving more than 180 people dead.

The chief minister also on Sunday met state ministers and MLAs of the ruling alliance.