Minor boy's body found in Assam BJP MP's house; probe underway

Police have begun probe into the death of a 10-year-old boy whose body was recovered from the residence of BJP’s Lok Sabha MP, Rajdeep Roy, in Cachar district on Saturday (August 26).



The body was found with a cloth wrapped around the neck, Cachar Additional Superintendent of Police Subrata Sen told PTI.

The boy’s mother was working in the house of the BJP leader as a domestic help for two-and-a-half years and was originally from Dholai area, he said.

“The body was sent to Silchar Medical College and Hospital for postmortem examination. We are investigating the matter,” Sen, who visited the spot soon after receiving information, said.

Reports said the boy, identified as Rajdeep Roy, a namesake of the MP, was a student of Class 5. His mother had brought him and his elder sister to Silchar to get them enrolled in a better school.

Police told reporters that prima facie it appears the boy took his life. His family reportedly told the police that he was angry with his mother for not buying him a mobile phone to play video games.

“His mother went to buy some groceries with my daughter and before that, the boy asked her to give her mobile phone which she refused. She was out for around 40 minutes. When she returned, she found that the door of the room was closed from inside,” Roy told Hindustan Times.

The MP, however doubts it to be a case of suicide.

“Though initial investigations are suggesting that it could be a case of suicide, I am not sure about it. I have talked to the top cops in the district and asked them to investigate the matter thoroughly,” he said.

(With inputs from agencies)

(Suicides can be prevented. For help please call Suicide Prevention Helplines: Neha Suicide Prevention Centre – 044-24640050; Aasara helpline for suicide prevention, emotional support & trauma help — +91-9820466726; Kiran, Mental health rehabilitation — 1800-599-0019, Disha 0471- 2552056, Maithri 0484 2540530, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)







