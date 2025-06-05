Those behind Indore tourist's murder will be brought to book: Meghalaya CM Sangma

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Wednesday (June 4) said that his government will leave no stone unturned to ensure that those behind the murder of a tourist from Indore, Raja Raghuvanshi, are brought to book.

Raghuvanshi, a 29-year-old businessman, and his wife Sonam were on a honeymoon trip. They went missing on May 23, hours after they had checked out of a homestay at Nongriat village in Sohra area. His body was found on Monday (June 2) in a gorge 20 km from the village, while a search is underway for his wife.

"We will leave no stone unturned to make sure that those responsible for this incident are brought to book," Sangma told reporters.

On the Raghuvanshi family's demand for a CBI probe, the chief minister said the government will take an appropriate decision.

"It is important to get to the facts of the situation so that the truth comes out. Therefore, we will take whatever steps are required to be taken... then we will take an appropriate decision. Right now, it is too early to say what is happening and how much we know and how much we don't because there are so many missing links even now," he added.

The chief minister also assured the family members of the Indore couple that the government is trying to work as fast as possible to find the deceased's wife, who is still missing.

‘Shocked and concerned’

Terming the incident as very unfortunate, Sangma also described it as something which nobody had seen in Meghalaya before.

"It has taken all of us by surprise and shock. The local people and stakeholders in the tourism industry are very shocked and concerned. This is something we never expected will happen," he stated.

Stating that Meghalaya has always been a tourist-friendly state, Sangma said, "We have always ensured the safety of tourists. In the last many years, lakhs of tourists have visited the state. So, this incident is something very out of the ordinary for us. My deepest condolences to the family members. I know it's a great loss for them but I want to assure them that we are working overtime to get to the facts and the depth of really what happened... as of now, we are not very clear what the sequence of events were, what happened, how it happened," he added.

Sequence of events

The couple, hailing from Indore in Madhya Pradesh, arrived at Mawlakhiat village on May 22 on a rented scooter.

They parked their scooter and trekked 3,000 steps down the gorge to visit the famous living rootbridges at Nongriat village, where they stayed the night and left the homestay the following morning.

On May 24, their scooter was found abandoned at a cafe along the road from Shillong to Sohra following which the police were informed and the initial search operation was planned with the help of the local villagers.

Earlier this year, a Hungarian tourist - Puskas Zsolt - went missing soon after he started his trek to the living rootbridge, and he was found dead 12 days later.

While the police have ruled out any foul play in his death, medical reports indicated he died due to a fall.

Family reiterates demand for CBI probe

The body of Raja Raghuvanshi reached his hometown Indore on Wednesday evening.

Amid the cremation of the body, his family reiterated their demand for a CBI probe and threatened to launch a protest if it was not met. The Meghalaya police have registered a murder case and formed a special investigation team (SIT).

When the body reached his Indore home, the bereaved family was inconsolable. They have also hung a banner outside their Sahakar Nagar home demanding a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

“Raja’s soul calls out to the central government and the state government – I am not dead, I have been killed. CBI should conduct the inquiry,” reads the banner, also featuring wedding photos of the couple.

Those who participated in Raja’s funeral procession also shouted slogans demanding a CBI inquiry.

Raja’s elder brother Sachin Raghuvanshi told PTI, “We want a CBI inquiry as soon as possible into my brother’s murder and daughter-in-law Sonam’s disappearance. Otherwise, we will have to stage a sit-in protest.”

‘Kidnapped for looting’

He suspects his brother and his wife were kidnapped in Meghalaya with the intention of looting.

Sachin said, “Along with my brother's wallet, the gold chain and ring he was wearing when he went to Meghalaya for his honeymoon are also missing.”

Raja’s family is involved in the transport business in Indore. He married Sonam on May 11 in the city, and the couple left for Meghalaya on May 20 for their honeymoon.

Raja’s body was found on June 2. The Meghalaya police have recovered a bloodstained machete, which they believe was used to kill Raja, an official said on Wednesday.