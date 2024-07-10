Indore: Police probe death of six children and one missing boy in ashram





An ashram at Indore in Madhya Pradesh has come under official scrutiny after six children died in mysterious circumstances and another minor has gone missing.

The management of the Shri Yugpurush Dham Bal Ashram, which is run by a NGO in Malharganj area, said the missing 16-year-old boy is mentally weak and has been abducted, police said on Wednesday.

Six children have lost their lives at the ashram since June 29. The deaths have raised concerns over mismanagement, over-admission and a suspected cholera outbreak at the shelter for special children.

Case of the missing boy

Assistant Commissioner of Police Ashish Patel said that after cholera broke out at the ashram, some children were shifted to another ashram in Khandwa Naka area of the city on July 6.

He identified the missing boy as Anand who the ashram management alleged was lured by some unidentified miscreant and kidnapped on July 8.

But a police examination of CCTV cameras in and around the ashram did not show the boy that day. "We are examining CCTV footage prior to that date," Patel added.

The missing boy came to Indore from the Child Welfare Committee of Harda in January, the officer said.



"All aspects related to the missing boy are being investigated," said the officer.

Four children died at the ashram between July 1 and July 2 after suffering from cholera. Brain seizure was blamed for the death of a child on June 30.

Problems at ashram

Another inmate of the ashram died on the night of June 29-30 but the ashram management did not inform the administration about the death. The management claimed the child died due to epilepsy.

Patel said a probe by a high-level committee set up by the administration revealed overcrowding of children in the ashram, improper medical records of children and other irregularities.