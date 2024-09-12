Madhya Pradesh: Two trainee Army officers attacked, woman friend raped in Mhow

Two trainee male Army officers and their two women friends were allegedly beaten up and one of the women was allegedly raped by an armed gang of eight men in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore district around 2 am on Wednesday (September 11).

The police have arrested two of the attackers, one of whom has a criminal record. Four others have been identified.

The incident occurred near the firing range at Chhoti Jam along the Mhow-Mandleshwar road in Indore district.

Attacked during picnic

The officers, aged 23 and 24, are going through the Young Officers programme at the Infantry School in Mhow cantonment town. They, along with two female friends, went for a picnic on Tuesday evening.

One couple was in the car, and the other couple was on a hilltop. About 2 in the morning, the group of miscreants arrived at the spot. They were armed with a pistol, knives, and sticks. They attacked the couple in the car. Hearing the noise, the couple from the hilltop came to the car.

The gang allegedly robbed them of their money and valuables.

Couple held hostage

The miscreants allegedly held the couple in the car hostage at gunpoint, and told the second officer and his woman friend to bring a ransom of Rs 10 lakhs.

They went back to the army base and the officer informed his commanding officer, who immediately alerted the police. The police and army personnel rushed to the spot, but the miscreants fled before they could be apprehended.

The four victims were taken to the Mhow Civil Hospital for medical examination. Both the trainee officers were injured.

Medical exam confirms rape

The medical examination revealed that one of the women was raped, according to PTI, quoting Lokendra Singh Hirore, Badgonda police station in-charge.

Indore Rural SP Hitika Vasal said a case under BNS sections related to extortion, dacoity, gangrape, voluntarily causing hurt, and under sections of the Arms Act has been registered.

So far, two of the men have been arrested. Vasal told The Indian Express that one of them was booked in a case of loot in 2016.



The police have launched a manhunt for the other gang members.