Yumnam Khemchand: Martial arts master becomes Manipur CM

Do not doubt this – the national leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) aimed a “Naeryo Chagi” – a Taekwondo axe kick – straight at Manipur. After the strike, Yumnam Khemchand Singh, the Sabumnim (the martial arts master), took the office of Chief Minister, even though other viable candidates competed while the state still struggles with unrest that started on May 3, 2023.

Khemchand stands out in Manipur's usually grave political scene. He earned his reputation as a taekwondo master, reacts with the speed of an athlete, and keeps the relaxed manner of a performer. He feels at ease in a dojang, on a dance floor, or inside the Assembly hall. He has experience in all three settings.

Consensus-builder across communities

Khemchand (born March 1, 1963) is a seasoned BJP politician from Manipur and a two-time MLA representing the Singjamei constituency in Imphal West. He has been elected to the Manipur Legislative Assembly in both the 2017 and 2022 elections.

Khemchand’s political résumé includes significant institutional experience: he served as Speaker of the Manipur Legislative Assembly from 2017 to 2022, a period marked by complex political manoeuvring amid shifting alliances. Following the 2022 Assembly elections, he was inducted into the second N Biren Singh ministry as a Cabinet Minister, holding key portfolios including Municipal Administration and Housing Development, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, and Education.

Beyond legislative roles, Khemchand Singh has sought to carve out a reputation as a consensus-builder across community lines – a rare positioning in Manipur’s fraught politics. His past vocation as a Taekwondo practitioner, including reported credentials as the first Indian recipient of 5th Dan, adds an unconventional dimension to his political persona, often invoked by supporters as evidence of discipline and resilience.

Strategic selection amid crisis

His appointment on February 3, just before the end of President’s Rule, underscores the BJP's strategy to manage Manipur's severe ethnic conflict between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities, ongoing since May 2023. The central leadership, overseeing the MLA meeting in New Delhi, signalled a direct hand in choosing a leader perceived as a potential consensus-builder.

Khemchand is ably surrounded by three noticeably senior leaders. First is the Deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen, a senior Thadou leader and a former minister. Second, Losii Dikho, a politician who was elected to the Manipur Legislative Assembly from Mao Assembly Constituency in the 2012, 2017, and 2022 assembly elections. He is a member of the Naga People's Front (NPF). He was Minister of PHED, printing and stationery (2017-2022) in the N Biren Singh cabinet.

Third, Govindas Konthoujam, who was elected for the seventh time in a row as a member of the Manipur Legislative Assembly from Bishnupur constituency in Bishnupur district from the Bharatiya Janata Party in the 2022 Manipur legislative assembly election.

Formidable task ahead

The selection of these three leaders is widely believed to reflect the seriousness of the Central Government in pushing forth for a broader community representation in the new government.

While central backing provides political clout, Khemchand’s success will ultimately depend on his ability to facilitate grassroots reconciliation, implement inclusive governance, and genuinely engage Manipur’s divided communities — a formidable task for the Sabumnim-turned Chief Minister.