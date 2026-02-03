Who is Y Khemchand Singh, set to be Manipur CM? He has a taekwondo feat too!

After nearly a year under central rule, Manipur is on the cusp of restoring an elected government, as senior BJP legislator Yumnam Khemchand Singh is set to take over as the state’s next chief minister.

Khemchand’s name was proposed by former chief minister N Biren Singh, party sources told The Federal.

The veteran taekwondo practitioner pipped senior seven-time legislator Govindas Konthoujam Singh to the top job, the sources added. Govindas is likely to be inducted as the new home minister.

Shift from Biren era

Khemchand Singh’s selection represents a shift from the Biren Singh era. He is a two-time MLA from the Singjamei constituency, a former Speaker of the Manipur Legislative Assembly (2017–2022), and served as a Cabinet minister in the second Biren Singh government, holding portfolios such as municipal administration, rural development and education.

Also read: Y Khemchand Singh set to be next Manipur CM, elected BJP legislature party leader

In addition to his political career, Khemchand has a noteworthy background in sports. In December 2025, he became the first Indian to earn a 5th-dan black belt in traditional taekwondo from the Global Traditional Taekwondo Federation in Seoul, adding a unique athletic dimension to his public profile. Interestingly, his predecessor, Biren Singh, is a former footballer.

As Khemchand prepares to assume office, his immediate priority will be restoring political stability and fostering peace in a state that has reeling under deep-rooted ethnic tensions between the Meitei and Kuki communities.

Bold gesture

His selection, especially with support across community lines at the legislature party meeting, is seen as a potential step towards broader reconciliation and governance after prolonged uncertainty.

In the months leading up to his selection, Khemchand had taken on a more visible role in community reconciliation efforts.

In December 2025, he made headlines for visiting Kuki-Zo relief camps and villages in the hill districts of Manipur, gestures seen by many as early confidence-building moves across community lines amid deep-rooted unrest.

Also read: Manipur: Kuki groups seek justice after gang-rape survivor dies

This outreach, while welcomed by some, drew mixed reactions from community bodies, underlining the complexity of the situation he will inherit as chief minister.

Kuki-Zo MLAs attend meet

Significantly, five of the BJP’s seven Kuki-Zo MLAs attended the BJP legislature party meeting on Tuesday (February 3) where Khemchand was elected unopposed as its leader.

The meeting was held in New Delhi and attended by the senior central leadership, including Tarun Chugh as the party’s central observer and other top office bearers.

The Kuki-Zo MLAs’ attendance is seen as important against the backdrop of long-running tensions between the two communities. Two Kuki BJP MLAs, Letpao Haokip and Vungzagin Valte, were reportedly absent due to health reasons. But the presence of others underscored attempts at inclusivity.

To give proper representation to Kukis and Nagas, the new government is likely to have two deputy chief ministers, representing the two communities, sources told The Federal.

Former minister and MLA from the Kuki-Zo-dominated Kangpokpi assembly constituency, Nemcha Kipgen, is widely expected to be one of them. She is married to Thangboi Kipgen, chairman of the Kuki National Front (KNF), a militant organisation that has been under a Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement with the Centre since 2008.

President’s Rule scheduled to expire

After being elected as the BJP legislative party leader, Khemchand’s name is expected to be formally endorsed by legislators of the BJP’s National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners in Manipur, including MLAs from the National People’s Party (NPP), Naga People’s Front (NPF) and others.

Also read: BJP’s Meitei MLA Yumnam Singh ventures into Kuki villages to break the ice

According to reports, this wider NDA meeting is scheduled soon and is widely seen as a mere formality to demonstrate broader support before staking claim to form the government.

Manipur has been under President’s Rule since February 13, 2025, after then-chief minister N Biren Singh resigned amid political uncertainties and ethnic unrest.

The term of President’s Rule is scheduled to expire on February 12, a year after its imposition, and the BJP’s move to elect a legislature party leader comes just days ahead of that deadline.

The 60-member assembly remains in suspended animation and retains its term until 2027, meaning that a government can be restored without fresh elections.