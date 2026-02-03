Y Khemchand Singh set to be next Manipur CM, elected BJP legislature party leader

Y Khemchand Singh looks all set to become the next chief minister of Manipur as he was elected the leader of the BJP legislature party in Manipur on Tuesday (February 3), paving the way for the formation of a popular government in the strife-torn state which has been under President’s rule for close to a year.

Singh is a two-time MLA from Singjamei (2017 and 2022) and a former Speaker of the Manipur Assembly (2017–2022). He became a minister after the 2022 elections and continued to serve in the position until the imposition of President’s Rule last year.

A meeting of the legislators of all constituents of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will be held on Tuesday night, where Singh’s name is expected to be endorsed as the NDA legislature party leader as well.

News agency PTI quoted unnamed sources as saying that Singh was elected to the post at a meeting of the Manipur BJP legislature party. Apart from BJP MLAs, the meeting was also attended by the party’s central observer Tarun Chugh and its northeast in-charge Sambit Patra, among others.

BJP’s weight in Manipur Assembly

Manipur has been under President’s rule since February 13, 2025. The 60-member Assembly was put on suspended animation after President’s rule was imposed.

Also read: Kuki-Zo groups set conditions to join govt formation in Manipur

Currently, there are 37 BJP MLAs in Manipur. Initially, 32 BJP candidates had won the 2022 assembly elections. The JD(U) had won six seats, and five of its MLAs later defected to the BJP.

Among others, six are from the National People’s Party, five from the Naga People’s Front, five from the Congress, two from the Kuki People’s Alliance, one from Janata Dal (United) and three Independents.

One seat is vacant following the death of a sitting MLA.

(With agency inputs)