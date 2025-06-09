Manipur on the boil again: Meitei leader’s arrest stalls return to normalcy

Following the arrest of Asem Kanan, a key member of the all-powerful valley-based Arambai Tenggol (AT), on Saturday (June 9), the Meitei group called a 10-day bandh that brought life in Manipur’s valley districts to a grinding halt. Mobile and internet services were suspended for five days to curb unrest, cutting off communication and crippling daily business. Protesters set up roadblocks, burned tyres, and clashed with security forces, halting transport and disrupting the supply of essentials. Markets shut down, and the bandh severely affected daily wage workers and the flood-hit agricultural sector, plunging public life into chaos.

As an uneasy calm prevailed on Sunday (June 8), a high-stakes political drama unfolded in the restive state. A delegation of over 25 legislators, cutting across party lines—including the BJP, NPP, and Congress—alongside MP Leishemba Sanajaoba, met Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla. Their mission was presumably to take up the issue of the arrest of Kanan and four other members of Arambai Tenggol and to plead for an immediate solution to the spiralling unrest that has once again brought the fragile state to a standstill.

By Sunday evening, 12 members of Arambai Tenggol, including the four arrested alongside Kanan, were released unconditionally.

Legislators meet governor

BJP MLA and spokesperson L Ibomcha, speaking after the meeting with the governor, clarified that Kanan was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) “in connection with a personal case.” The remaining four individuals were detained by Manipur Police as they were present during Kanan’s arrest.

The cross-party delegation, reflecting widespread political anxiety, urged Governor Bhalla to intervene and perhaps secure the “unconditional release” of all five detainees. They argued that the arrests had triggered disproportionate panic and instability. According to Ibomcha, the governor offered assurances. Ibomcha said the governor was “not against the Arambai Tenggol group,” and acknowledged their role during recent flood relief efforts. Four of the detained members would be released “after thorough background screening,” the governor had assured the delegation.

Bhalla and the state’s security advisor reportedly reiterated that only Kanan was linked to the CBI probe, while the others were undergoing preliminary police background checks and would be released if no adverse findings emerged.

Congress MLA voices public angst

Congress MLA Okram Surjakumar, while speaking to the media, starkly outlined the consequences these arrests could have on the law and order situation in the state.

“The arrest of five Arambai Tenggol members has thrown the state into chaos.” His statement highlighted the rapid deterioration of the crisis, with curfews imposed in sensitive areas, state-wide internet suspended, and road blockades emerging at multiple locations across all valley districts on Monday (June 9).

Surjakumar demanded greater transparency: “If the government plans to arrest someone, there must be public clarification. We must maintain unity and focus on restoring peace in the state.”

Why was Kanan arrested?

Meanwhile, a CBI press release dated June 8 stated that Kanan’s arrest was a significant development in ongoing investigations related to the Manipur crisis. The CBI arrested the Arambai Tenggol member for his alleged involvement in various criminal activities tied to the Manipur violence since 2023. The accused was flown to Guwahati for legal proceedings, as per a direction from the Supreme Court of India, which had earlier ordered the transfer of trials outside Manipur due to the prevailing law and order situation. The CBI confirmed that the arrestee’s family had been informed and that the investigation is ongoing.

Bandh, shutdowns paralyse life

The delegation’s concerns were starkly validated by events unfolding across the valley districts. Following Kanan’s arrest, the Arambai Tenggol called a 10-day bandh, the impact of which has been crippling. Mobile internet and internet services were suspended for five days initially (extendable) across all five valley districts (Imphal East, Imphal West, Kakching, Thoubal, Bishnupur), apparently to prevent rumour-mongering and mobilisation of violence. Data services remained completely shut, severely hampering communication and daily business.

Agitators burned tires, erected massive roadblocks, and clashed with security forces at various locations, disrupting all movement. The bandh and blockades brought transportation to a halt, impacting the supply of essential goods, medicines, and fuel. Markets remained closed, and public life ground to a near halt. Daily wage earners, businesses, and the already flood-ravaged agricultural sector faced renewed devastation. Normal life, already struggling after the devastating floods, was brought to a complete standstill by the bandh announcement.

Crisis amid flood recovery, political vacuum

The timing of the crackdown on Arambai Tenggol raises critical questions, occurring just as Manipur was gradually recovering from a double calamity: post-flood vulnerability and a nascent return to normalcy. Weeks of continuous heavy rain recently caused severe flooding, displacing thousands and crippling infrastructure. Relief efforts were going on, and the state remained in a physically and psychologically fragile condition. The arrests and subsequent bandh have catastrophically disrupted this recovery, diverting resources and attention back to security.

Before the floods, there were fragile signs of law and order limping back toward normalcy after prolonged ethnic conflict and sporadic violence. This operation—targeting a powerful group like Arambai Tenggol, which wields significant influence among sections of the valley-based community—has instantly shattered that precarious peace, plunging the valley back into turmoil.

Shadow of President’s Rule

The political context adds another layer of complexity. Manipur has been under President’s Rule since February 13, 2025, four days after the state’s then chief minister N Biren Singh resigned. The Manipur Legislative Assembly has not been dissolved but is held in “suspended animation.” This means the Assembly still exists constitutionally; it is merely prorogued, allowing for the possibility of reviving it if a government can be formed.

The sudden, high-profile arrest of a key Arambai Tenggol leader by a central agency (CBI), triggering massive unrest precisely when flood recovery demanded stability, inevitably fuels speculation. Is there a deliberate attempt to perpetuate instability?

It could be concluded that continued law-and-order breakdown provides the central government justification to extend President’s Rule beyond the stipulated period. A stable Manipur recovering from floods might have increased pressure from various quarters, including the delegation of MLAs/MPs, to explore reviving the Assembly and facilitating government formation. Renewed chaos justifies continued central control.

Was Kanan’s arrest a central ploy?

The targeting of Arambai Tenggol seems to be the primary objective of the central agencies. Many consider this group a protector, though it is accused by others—including rival ethnic communities and sometimes state forces—of violence and intimidation. Arresting its leader could be aimed at weakening a significant, non-state power centre often perceived as challenging state authority. However, the chaotic fallout suggests either a serious intelligence failure regarding the group’s reaction or a willingness to risk instability in pursuit of prolonging President’s Rule in the state.

The use of the CBI for the primary arrest, even if in a “personal case,” occurring at this sensitive juncture, adds to perceptions of the central government’s intervention impacting the volatile state situation directly, potentially overriding or complicating local law enforcement assessments.

Authorities would argue the arrest was a necessary law enforcement action based on specific evidence, unrelated to the political calendar or flood recovery as is being suggested. They might contend that not acting against figures potentially linked to violence would undermine long-term stability and the rule of law. The governor’s assurance of releasing four members quickly suggests an attempt to de-escalate the immediate crisis caused by the wider arrests.

Political, social implications

The meeting between the cross-party delegation and Governor Bhalla underscores the severe political and social crisis triggered by the Arambai Tenggol leader’s arrest. Even though the governor assured and ensured the release of the four detainees, the damage is already extensive. The 10-day bandh and accompanying shutdowns have paralysed life, shattered the nascent post-flood recovery, and reignited deep-seated tensions. The timing, amidst fragility and under the shadow of prolonged President’s Rule with the Assembly in suspended animation, inevitably breeds suspicion about motives: whether this is a standalone law enforcement action or one with implications for the political future of the state.

Manipur finds itself once again teetering on the brink, its people bearing the brunt of escalating turmoil. The coming days, particularly the handling of the bandh and the CBI’s actions regarding Kanan, will be crucial in determining whether Manipur descends further into chaos or finds a precarious path back towards stability.