Internet suspended in Manipur after tension over Meitei leader’s arrest

The Manipur government has ordered the suspension of internet and mobile data services, including VSAT and VPN, in the territorial jurisdiction of five valley districts for five days with effect from 11.45 pm on Saturday (June 7), said an official statement.

The districts include Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Bishnupur, and Kakching.

Widespread protests over arrest of leader

The order followed widespread protests in Imphal East and Imphal West districts on Saturday night after the arrest of a leader of Meitei outfit Arambai Tenggol.

The protesters torched tyres and old furniture in the middle of the road in Kwakeithel and Uripok, demanding the release of the leader. “Additional security forces have been deployed in these areas to bring the situation under control,” an official told news agency PTI.

However, there was no official word on the name of the leader who was held or the charges against him.

Also read: Kuki groups demand maintaining buffer zones in Manipur, separate UT with legislature

Viral video

In a viral video, which could not be independently verified by the news agency, BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Leishemba Sanajaoba was seen on the street, speaking to security personnel.

“We tried very hard to bring peace. If you do such a thing, how will peace come? You arrest me along with the MLA I am here with,” he was heard saying in the purported video.

A day later, the curbs were clamped.

What order says

“In view of the prevailing law and order situation, especially in Imphal East, Imphal West, Thoubal, Kakching and Bishnupur districts, there is apprehension that some anti-social elements might use social media extensively for transmission of images, hate speech and hate video messages to incite the passion of the public, which might have serious repercussions on the law and order situation of the state,” said the order issued by Commissioner-cum-Secretary (Home), N Ashok Kumar.

Also read: BJP MLAs say long-term solution to Manipur crisis both possible, necessary

“The order is being passed ex-parte in view of the emergent situation. Any person found guilty of violating the order will be liable to face legal action,” it added.

(With agency inputs)