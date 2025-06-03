NE floods: PM dials Assam, Sikkim CMs, Manipur Guv, promises all help

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has offered all possible help to the northeastern states reeling under floods following heavy downpour, news agency PTI has reported.

Modi on Tuesday (June 3) took stock of the flood situation in Assam from Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, assuring full support from the Central government.

He also spoke to Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang and Manipur Governor Ajay Bhalla to take stock of the situation and assured them of all possible help and support from the Centre.

“Grateful,” tweets Sarma

Briefing Modi over the phone, Sarma informed him how continuous rainfall in Assam and adjoining states has led to flooding and impacted the people. “A short while ago, Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji called me to enquire about the current flood situation in Assam,” Sarma said in a post on X.

The chief minister briefed him on how continuous rainfall in Assam and adjoining states has led to flooding and impacted many lives. He also apprised the prime minister of the relief operation undertaken by the state government.

“The Hon’ble PM expressed concern and assured full support from the Central Government for our relief and rehabilitation efforts,” Sarma said. “Grateful for his guidance and unwavering support to the people of Assam,” the CM added.

Flood situation critical

The flood situation in the northeast remains critical. The toll due to deluge and landslides triggered by heavy rain over the past few days rose to 36 on Monday, while over 5.5 lakh remained affected across several states in the region.

In Assam alone, 11 people have been killed in floods and landslides, while over 5.35 lakh population in more than 20 districts remained affected, say official sources.

