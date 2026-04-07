Two killed as protesters storm CRPF camp after children die in bomb attack in Manipur

Two persons have died in a firing by the security forces when a large number of protesters stormed a CRPF camp in the Bishnupur district of Manipur on Tuesday (April 7) in protest against the death of two children in a bomb attack by suspected militants earlier in the day.

Protest turns violent

Confirming the incident, Manipur Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam said that two persons died and five others were injured when a large number of youths and women held a protest against the killing of two children in a bomb attack by suspected militants in the Moirang Tronglaobi area earlier in the day.

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The Home Minister further stated that the protesters stormed the CRPF camp near Gelmol, a few 100 metres from the bomb attack site, burnt vehicles and vandalised properties there.

"I had urged the protesters not to enter the CRPF camp and to allow security forces to focus on conducting an operation to apprehend those involved in the bomb attack," he added. However, the demonstrators did not pay heed to the appeal.

Firing and casualties

"They stormed the CRPF camp, burnt vehicles and vandalised portions of the camp, leading to firing by security personnel. They fired either in self-defence or in anger. Two persons, unfortunately, died in the firing, while five others sustained bullet injuries," the state Home Minister said.

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Earlier in the day, the Manipur government ordered the suspension of internet and mobile data services across five districts following the killing of two children in a suspected militant attack and the protests that followed.

Internet curbs imposed

As per an order issued by Commissioner (Home) N Ashok Kumar, the restrictions cover broadband, VSAT and VPN services in Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Kakching and Bishnupur districts. The order stated that the step was taken in view of the prevailing law and order situation.

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"In view of the prevailing law and order situation in five districts of Manipur - Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Kakching and Bishnupur and to stop the spread of disinformation and false rumours ... the government has decided to order temporary suspension of internet services and mobile data services including Broadband, VSATs and VPN services in five districts,” the Home Department said.

(With agency inputs)