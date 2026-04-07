Internet suspended in 5 Manipur districts after two children die in bomb attack

The Manipur government on Tuesday (April 7) ordered suspension of internet and mobile data services in five districts following the deaths of two children in a suspected militant attack and subsequent protests in the state.

Internet curbs across five districts

As per the order signed by Commissioner Home N Ashok Kumar, the internet suspension includes Broadband, VSATs and VPN. The order further stated that the decision has been taken in view of the prevailing law and order situation in the districts of Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Kakching and Bishnupur.

Also Read: Two children killed in bomb attack in Manipur, mother injured

"In view of the prevailing law and order situation in five districts of Manipur - Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Kakching and Bishnupur and to stop the spread of disinformation and false rumours ... the government has decided to order temporary suspension of internet services and mobile data services including Broadband, VSATs and VPN services in five districts,” the Home Department said in a statement.

Two children killed, protests erupt

The development comes after two children were killed, and their mother was injured in a bomb attack in Manipur's Bishnupur district on Tuesday, triggering protests by locals, police said.

During the day, Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh chaired a high-level meeting to review the law and order situation in the state following the incident.

CM reviews situation

Singh said his government is committed to restoring peace and stability at the earliest. "Chaired a high-level meeting with Hon’ble MLAs today at the secretariat to review the prevailing situation and deliberate on necessary measures to de-escalate tensions,” he said in a post on X.

"While peace and normalcy have been disturbed, we remain firmly committed to restoring stability at the earliest. The government is actively exploring all viable options and taking decisive steps to bring back peace, ensure public safety, and uphold law and order across the state," he added.

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The Chief Minister, in an official release, also asserted that the fresh bout of violence in the state was aimed at destabilising his two-month-old government.

"Whenever the government takes up initiatives to instil peace and tranquillity in the state, we usually witness sporadic violence,” he said.

"There is vested interest in derailing the current peace process when the state is limping back to normalcy," the CM alleged.

'A barbaric act'

Singh described the attack as a "barbaric act" and assured the people that those responsible for the crime would be identified and dealt with firmly under the law.

He also appealed to people to refrain from activities such as bandh, blockade and vandalism of public property.

Violence escalates around security forces camp

Meanwhile, at least four people were injured in firing after a mob stormed a security forces camp in Manipur's Bishnupur district on Tuesday.

According to officials, the firing occurred after a large number of protesters stormed a central force camp, located some 200 metres from Tronglaobi, and vandalised it.

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Protesters also set several vehicles parked inside the camp on fire. "It is not yet clear who fired the shots and from where", police said, adding that at least four people have sustained gunshot injuries. Earlier, a police bomb squad defused a locally made mortar shell in Bishnupur. (With agency inputs)