Manipur CM Khemchand Singh briefs President Murmu on Manipur situation

Imphal, Mar 25 (PTI) Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh on Wednesday said he met President Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi and briefed her on the evolving situation in the northeastern state.

Singh left for the national capital on Tuesday.

“Honoured to call on Hon’ble President Smt Droupadi Murmu Ji at@rashtrapatibhvn. Briefed Her Excellency on the evolving situation in Manipur and the coordinated response underway. Reiterated that unity, harmony, and peace remain our guiding principles,” the CM said in a post on X.

For the first time in nearly three years, after the ethnic confict broke out in May 2023, the Manipur government under Singh recently held talks with representatives of the Kuki Zo Council in Guwahati, to explore the scope of peace and rebuilding trust between Meiteis and Kuki Zo communities in the state.

At least 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in the ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and hills-based Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.

In a post on Facebook later on Wednesday, Singh said key issues concerning peace, stability, and the restoration of normalcy in Manipur were discussed with the President.

"I had the privilege of apprising Her Excellency of the evolving situation in Manipur and the calibrated and coordinated response being undertaken to address the prevailing challenges," he said.

"Unity, harmony, and peace remain the guiding principles of our approach, as we continue to work with utmost commitment towards safeguarding the well-being of all citizens," the chief minister added.

A BJP functionary in Manipur said the CM is also expected to meet the party leadership in New Delhi, and hold discussions in connection with the likely expansion of the cabinet.

The current cabinet consists of Singh, two deputy chief ministers and two other ministers. PTI

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