Manipur budget allocation of Rs 734 cr for displaced people inadequate: Congress

Imphal, Mar 10 (PTI) Congress legislature party leader Keisham Meghachandra Singh on Tuesday said that a budgetary allocation of Rs 734 crore for those who have been displaced by the ethnic strife in Manipur was not sufficient to cover the losses incurred by them in the violence.

Singh told the House, during discussion on the budget estimates for 2026-27, that it was the responsibility of both the state and central governments to provide compensation to IDPs for damage incurred in the strife.

"I think the Rs 734 crore allocated for IDPs (internally displaced persons) in the budget was not sufficient for their welfare. Several of their houses, properties, vehicles and business activities have been lost in the violence," Singh said.

He also asked how the amount of Rs 350 crore allocated in the budget for 3.5 lakh women in the state as part of a scheme will be distributed.

Responding to his queries, Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh said, "I agree with the claim that Rs 734 crore for IDPs is not sufficient. But that amount has been extended in 2023-24, 2024-25 and 2025-26 financial years." He also said a process was underway to issue a notification regarding the women's empowerment scheme.

The Manipur government has earmarked Rs 734 crore in the 2026-27 budget for rehabilitation and resettlement of IDPs, the chief minister Y Khemchand Singh had said on Monday.

Presenting the budget estimates in the assembly, Singh had said the allocation was aimed at expediting rehabilitation efforts for those displaced by the ethnic unrest in the northeastern state. PTI

