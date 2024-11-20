Manipur: Will Centre impose President's Rule as crisis deepens after fresh wave of violence?

In the wake of the renewed violence in Manipur, discussions around the imposition of President's Rule have resurfaced, intensifying the debate over the troubled state’s ongoing political and security crisis.

The current Manipur crisis was the focus of The Federal's Capital Beat, hosted by Neelu Vyas, featuring experts including Suhas Chakma, director of the Rights and Risks Analysis Group, professor Thongkholal Haokip of JNU, and Samir K Purkayastha, senior editor at The Federal.

Unrest and political turbulence

The weekend violence was triggered by the discovery of six bodies in the state’s Jiribam district, reigniting ethnic and political tensions.

After this incident, the National People’s Party (NPP) withdrew its support from the BJP-led government. Adding to the chaos, Congress president K Meghachandra stated that all Congress MLAs, including himself, were ready to resign to pave the way for fresh elections to restore peace.

Reports also suggested that 25 BJP MLAs had skipped a meeting called by Chief Minister N Biren Singh, signaling internal dissent.

Amid calls for his resignation, the BJP's central leadership has stood firm in its decision to retain Biren Singh. However, analysts argue that his continued tenure is untenable given the state's deteriorating security and public dissatisfaction, which has now spread to even the Meitei community, a key BJP constituency. Experts weigh in Suhas Chakma, an advocate for decisive action, argued that the state's challenges demand not only the chief minister's replacement but also a complete overhaul of the governance apparatus. However, he expressed skepticism about the Centre imposing President's Rule, stating that such a move would shift accountability directly onto the Prime Minister and home minister. "This would make the Centre liable for the ongoing crisis, a responsibility they seem unwilling to shoulder," said Chakma. Meanwhile, Samir Purkayastha drew attention to the political implications of the NPP's withdrawal, adding that while this might weaken the BJP government, it may not lead to its collapse. He emphasised the need for confidence-building measures and societal reconciliation as solutions, as the crisis has gone beyond what military or political actions alone can resolve.

A complex web of challenges Professor Thongkholal Haokip noted the multi-faceted nature of the crisis, linking the resurgence of violence to political maneuvering and the state's inability to address underlying ethnic tensions. He criticised the BJP's failure to act decisively earlier, which could have calmed public sentiments. "A change in leadership or a shift in strategy might have prevented the current escalation," Haokip said. The recent imposition of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in six areas of Imphal valley brought a semblance of calm over the last few days. However, this move has exposed rifts between the Centre and state governments, with Biren Singh opposing AFSPA's reintroduction. What lies ahead? While many believe President's Rule could provide a neutral platform to address the state's issues, Chakma and Haokip doubted the Centre's willingness to take this politically risky step. Instead, the BJP appears to be treading carefully, with no immediate signs of removing Biren Singh despite mounting pressure. Purkayastha concluded that a lasting solution would require societal initiatives and meaningful dialogue between warring ethnic groups. "The leadership vacuum and lack of policy direction are exacerbating the crisis. Without trust-building and collaboration, the violence will persist," he warned. In conclusion, the situation in Manipur remains precarious, with political instability and ethnic violence pushing the state to the brink. Whether the Centre will impose President's Rule or take other decisive measures remains uncertain. As Manipur grapples with its complex web of challenges, the need for effective leadership and a united societal approach grows more urgent.




