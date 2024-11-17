Manipur violence | NPP withdraws support to BJP govt; Amit Shah to hold crucial meet

The Conrad Sangma-led NPP on Sunday (November 17) withdrew its support from the BJP-led Manipur government amid continued violence in the state. The development follows a little more than a year after another ally — the Kuki People’s Alliance — withdrew from the NDA.

In an official letter marked to BJP national president JP Nadda, NPP said that the Manipur government, under the leadership of Chief Minister N Biren Singh, has completely failed to control the ethnic violence in the state and restore normalcy.

However, the NPP move to withdraw support of its 7 MLAs is unlikely to affect the BJP-led government in the state as the saffron party has a majority on its own.



Also read: Amid Manipur violence, Amit Shah cancels rallies in Maharashtra, heads back to Delhi

In the 60-member Manipur Assembly, the BJP alone has 37 MLAs. It is supported by its allies: the Naga People's Front (NPF) with 5 MLAs, one JD(U) MLA and three Independents.

Detailed review meet tomorrow



Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the security situation in Manipur amid fresh cases of violence in the state during a meeting with senior officials in Delhi on Sunday, reports said. He will reportedly hold a detailed review meeting with officials on Monday.





On 16.11.2024, irate mobs have targeted various houses and properties of public representatives including Ministers and MLAs of the State in Imphal. Police have resorted to firing tear gas shells etc. to disperse the mob. Security forces including Army and Assam Rifles have been… — Manipur Police (@manipur_police) November 17, 2024

The development comes after a curfew was imposed in Imphal West and East and internet services were suspended in seven districts as fresh protests erupted in the valley districts against the killing of six people, whose bodies were recovered in Jiribam after they were kidnapped by Kuki militants.

The three women and three children who lived in a relief camp went missing after a gunfight between security forces and militants in Jiribam district on Monday, with Meitei organisations alleging that they were kidnapped by militants.



Also read: 'BJP deliberately wants Manipur to burn', says Mallikarjun Kharge

23 arrested for leading violent mob

The curfew was imposed after mobs stormed the residences of several MLAs and destroyed property. The legislators and their family members were not at home when the angry mob stormed their residential compounds, vandalised properties and set the houses on fire, police said.

According to police officials, 8 people were injured as they tried to disperse the mob that targeted various houses and properties of public representatives in Imphal.

The police have arrested 23 individuals who were part of the mob involved in the alleged “ransacking and arson of the houses,” said officials on Sunday.