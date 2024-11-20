Manipur crisis: CM Biren Singh breaks silence, 'killers of 6 people will be brought to justice'

Breaking his silence for the first time after the current wave of violence in Manipur, Chief Minister N Biren Singh expressed grief over the killing of six people by suspected Kuki militants last week calling it a 'crime against humanity'.

Further, he asserted that the 'hunt' is on for the perpetrators and his government will not rest until the culprits are brought to justice.

Singh said search operations were underway for the killers of three women and three children whose bodies were recovered from a river in Jiribam district last week.

On November 11, armed men – state police say they were Hmar militants – attacked a relief camp for the displaced in Jiribam. Six people from the camp went missing following a gunfight between militants and security forces that led to the deaths of 10 Hmar men.

In the days that followed, the bodies of the six Meitei residents of the camp were found.

Justice for Jiribam

Singh, in a video message shared on X on Wednesday night, said, "Today, I stand here with profound sadness and anger to condemn the horrific killings of three innocent children and three innocent women by Kuki terrorists after being taken hostage at Jiribam."

The CM also said, "Such barbaric acts have no place in any civilized society. Let me assure you that the hunt for these terrorists is currently underway and they will be brought to justice very soon. We will not rest until they are held accountable for their inhuman actions."

Singh thanked the CRPF for their swift action in Jiribam and asserted that their commitment to duty saved the lives of hundreds of those living in relief camps at Borobekra in Jiribam.

"Around 40 to 50 armed terrorists launched an assault on internally displaced persons residing in a relief camp at Borobekra and targeted a police station in Jiribam. Their aim was to spread fear and destruction.

"However thanks to timely and decisive response from CRPF personnel stationed there, the attack was repelled and their swift action neutralised 10 of those terrorists on the spot thereby saving hundreds of innocent lives living in relief camps. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to CRPF and state forces for their remarkable careers and commitment to duty," Singh said on the microblogging site.

Massive protests

Singh’s statement comes after massive protests rocked Imphal, with angry mobs targeting the homes of ministers and MLAs, including Singh’s personal residence in Heingang.

After this protest, NDA ally National People’s Party, which is led by Conrad Sangma and has seven MLAs, withdrew support to the state government, stating that the government under Biren Singh’s leadership “completely failed to resolve the crisis”.

Singh also claimed that Congress leader P Chidambaram created the present crisis during his tenure as Union Home Minister. This was in response to Chidambaram stating that Singh should be removed as CM.

Central government help

The chief minister also thanked central leaders for their relentless commitment to bring peace to the state.

Apart from the existing forces deployed in the state, the central government has recently sent 20 companies of CAPF and an additional 50 companies are being sent to strengthen security and restore peace, Singh continued.

"We will continue to take up necessary steps to ensure the safety of our people irrespective of which community they belong to. Let us all condemn such barbaric violence in the strongest terms. The killing of women and children is a crime against humanity and such acts can never be justified. Together we will overcome these dark times and work towards a more peaceful future," Singh added.

Kuki-Zo group condemns 'choreographic political drama'

Meanwhile, COTU, a Kuki-Zo group based in Kangpokpi district, condemned the resolution that was released at a meeting of NDA MLAs in Imphal on Monday (November 18). This meeting was attended by Meitei and Naga MLAs.

The Kuki-Zo group called the resolution evidence of “insatiable appetite to exert political dominance over the minority Kuki-Zo”.

The resolution had urged the Centre to review the reimposition of AFSPA in six police stations in Meitei-dominated valley areas and had demanded “mass operations against Kuki militants responsible for” the November 11 incident. Moreover, they also wanted the Centre to declare them “an unlawful organisation” within seven days.

The Kuki-Zo group responding to the resolution in their statement said, “Casualties of war, whether the victim belonging to Kuki-Zo or the Meitei, is rightly regrettable but the choreographic political drama over the death of six individuals from a particular community is preposterously dangerous political discourse."

In fact, the perpetrators of all casualties of death, they wanted Arambai Tenggol and VBIGSs to be firstly declared as unlawful organisations responsible for annihilation of 218 Kuki-Zo individuals.

