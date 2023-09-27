Manipur: Thousands of students protest over two student deaths, CBI team flies to Imphal

Thousands of students marched through Imphal for a second day on Wednesday (September 27) to protest against the abduction and killing of two teenagers.

Kuki women also simultaneously staged a demonstration in Churachandpur in south Manipur to draw attention to the delay and official apathy in ordering an inquiry into the rape and killing of tribals.



Young men and women shouted slogans as they walked to the city centre from various places, many holding placards denouncing the twin killings. Photographs of the bodies of two students who had gone missing in July, at the height of the ethnic violence in Manipur, surfaced on social media on Monday, sparking outrage.

One of the two photos purportedly showed the students with two armed men and the other was of the two bodies. Police previously said the whereabouts of the pair were not known.

"We are holding a peaceful protest against the kidnapping and killing of fellow students,” said student leader Thokchom Khogendro Singh. Everyone had been asked to wear black badges as a mark of protest.

The Manipur Police, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel were deployed in strength all across the Imphal Valley.

Meanwhile, the women's wing of the Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF), the apex Kuki body, staged a demonstration in Churachandpur in south Manipur.

Anger over official apathy

The Kukis expressed anger over the delay in ordering an inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the killing and rape of tribals during the nearly five months of ethnic violence in Manipur.

ITLF women's wing convenor Mary Jone, who led the protests in Churachandpur, wondered why such inquiries were not initiated into the killings and rapes of Kukis.

"This rally is against the prompt action of the CBI into the killing of the two teenagers. There were many incidents of tribal women being raped, paraded naked and our men being killed but no CBI inquiry has been conducted,” she said.

"Why this bias against us? We demand a CBI inquiry into incidents of violence against tribals," she said.

A team of CBI officials led by Special Director Ajay Bhatnagar will reach Imphal on Wednesday to investigate the kidnapping and killing of two students who went missing on July 6, PTI reported. The decision was taken after the Manipur government handed over the case to the CBI.

The team will comprise officers with expertise in special crime, crime scene recreation, interrogation and technical surveillance.

Trouble-torn Imphal

On Tuesday night, RAF personnel and locals clashed over the twin murders, prompting the paramilitary forces to fire tear gas and rubber bullets at the protesters. Some 45 people were injured.

Although the state government declared a holiday for schools on Wednesday, students of some Imphal-based institutions vowed to gather at their schools.

The government has re-imposed a ban on Internet mobile services with immediate effect till 7.45 pm of October 1. The ban was recently lifted after being imposed earlier for four months.

More than 175 people have been killed and several hundred injured since ethnic clashes broke out in Manipur on May 3.

(With agency inputs)