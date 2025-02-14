Manipur ground report: Why's BJP playing politics with our future, asks woman activist

Thokchom Sujata, the president of Imagi Meira, a women's activist group, could not hold back her tears, stating that she felt betrayed by the BJP, particularly Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “What have we done to deserve this? Why is the BJP government at the Centre playing politics with our future?” she asked with a choked voice. It was clear from the demeanour of the other members of her organisation gathered at the group’s office at Tera Amudon in Imphal that they too shared her feelings. The strong emotion exuded by members of an influential women-pressure group of Manipur is ominous not only for the BJP, but the nation as a whole. More so, as this feeling of betrayal is palpable among the large section of the people in the Meitei-dominated Imphal valley, which count for 40 of the state’s 60 assembly seats.

Sujata said most women groups wholeheartedly backed the BJP in 2017 believing its promise of protecting the interests of Manipur in an election contested mainly on the issues of protecting the "territorial integrity" of the state. They had been ardent supporters of the BJP till recently, she claimed.

A street in Imphal

Hindutva project in north-east The growth of the BJP, a Hindu-nationalist party, in Manipur, particularly in the valley, was deemed as a defining moment for Indian nationalism in a state where a sense of Meitei sub-nationalism had been very strong. "Since the majority of the Meiteis are Hindus, the BJP considered them as a natural ally in its Hindutva project for the north-east, termed Ashtalakshmi by Modi," pointed out a socio-political activist of the state, Ashang Kasar. The Sanskrit word, coined by the prime minister to refer to the eight north-eastern states, literally means octet of Hindu goddess of wealth Lakshmi. "The plan is to align the region with the idea of Hindutva," he added. Subtle cultural imposition The subtle cultural imposition is noticed with the growing use of Hindi in "administrative and political communications." Phanek, a traditional Meitei sarong worn by womenfolk, are increasingly being replaced by saree and salwar kameez, admitted Sujata. "Exposure of the women to the outside world might also influence the trend," she said, adding that her organisation is campaigning against it. The objective is to "Indianise" Meitei-Hinduism, which is a very indigenous entity just like Thai Buddhism, pointed out Rajkumar Meghen, former chairman of the United National Liberation Front (UNLF), one of the oldest militant groups of the north-east.

Rajkumar Meghen, former chairman of the United National Liberation Front (UNLF), one of the oldest militant groups of the northeast.

He even accused the RSS of promoting Hindu militancy to counter the Meitei insurgency.