With Biren out, is Manipur headed for President’s Rule? And peace?

Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh has officially resigned, submitting his letter to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at the Raj Bhavan in Imphal. This resignation comes after almost two years of ethnic violence in the state, alongside growing internal rifts within the BJP.

Professor Xavier Mao of North Eastern Hills University discussed the impact of this major political shift. According to him, months of infighting within the BJP played a crucial role in Singh’s decision. Several party members had been lobbying in Delhi, meeting with the Prime Minister and Home Minister, expressing their discontent.

"The number of MLAs opposing Biren Singh grew significantly, with the upcoming Assembly session, a no-confidence motion would have likely resulted in his defeat. To avoid facing that, he chose to step down," said Professor Mao.

Professor Mao believes that it is highly unlikely for Singh to return as CM again. "His resignation was long demanded from different quarters, even with calls for President’s Rule," he explained, adding that the escalating ethnic violence and allegations of supporting extremist group Arambai Tenggol made his leadership highly controversial.

While some appreciated his strict stance against illegal immigration, accusations of backing underground outfits further fuelled opposition against him. Internal BJP factions also competed for the CM position, creating further instability.

Who will be Manipur’s next CM?

The power struggle within the BJP in Manipur has left multiple candidates vying for the Chief Minister’s post. However, without a clear consensus, the likelihood of President’s Rule being imposed increases.

"If BJP leaders fail to agree on a successor, the central government may impose President’s Rule," Professor Mao said. Ultimately, this decision rests with the BJP leadership in Delhi.

Will Singh’s resignation restore peace?

Singh’s resignation could have major implications for the ongoing ethnic conflict in Manipur. Professor Mao noted that Kuki, Zomi, and Mar communities had long accused him of favouring the Meitei group and allowing armed groups to loot police armouries.

"These communities may now feel relief, believing that violence will subside," he said. However, whether this step will fully restore peace remains uncertain.

