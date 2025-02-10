PM Modi, Amit Shah must own up responsibility for Manipur violence: Kanimozhi

Chennai, Feb 10 (PTI) Accusing the BJP of pursuing "fascist politics" in Manipur, DMK leader Kanimozhi on Monday demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah own up responsibility for violence in the north-eastern state.

Ethnic violence claimed more than 220 lives in Manipur and over 60,000 people were displaced and those housed in government relief camps were abudctued and killed and women were sexually assaulted, Kanimozhi alleged.

She further alleged in a statement that such atrocities occured only due to the government's "support and apathy" and the BJP-led union government and Biren Singh, who had resigned as Manipur Chief Minister, were mere spectators.

The DMK's Lok Sabha MP alleged: "...Manipur is the proof of BJP's fascist politics; not only Biren Singh, PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah should own up responsibility for failing to rein in violence and for protecting him (Biren Singh)." Whoever assumes office as the next chief minister of Manipur must ensure the return of peace in the state, she said, and also batted for an "impartial commission" to probe all incidents in the strife-torn north eastern state.

The DMK leader alleged that Biren Singh had to resign from the post of chief minister following the leak of an audio tape in which he purportedly incited violence and the matter going to the Supreme Court. Pressure exerted by the opposition parties, including Congress and the allies of the BJP, too had a role in Singh's resignation, she claimed. PTI VGN KH

