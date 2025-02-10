Manipur: Crisis management plan enforced after Biren Singh’s resignation

Security has been reportedly beefed up in Manipur, mostly in the valley as part of an emergency and crisis management plan put in place in the wake of the resignation of Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

Even though there has been no violence in the state so far, the situation remains unpredictable in view of Singh’s step down.

Valley on alert

A News18 report quoting sources said senior officers and security forces have been deployed across the state and emphasis is being laid on the security situation in the valley as Singh belongs to that region.

For the purpose, sufficient platoons of personnel have been deployed and so far there has been no requirement for additional CAPFs, the report quoted top officials of the Manipur Police as saying.

Police are also said to be monitoring leaders who may incite violence.

Underground leaders under watch

Intelligence agencies reportedly anticipate underground leaders and those in undisclosed locations may seize the opportunity to escalate tensions in the state.

“The valley remains our focus area as the chief minister belongs to this region. We are expecting protests, but sufficient forces have already been deployed. These forces are equipped with drones, hand jammers, and other necessary instruments, along with weapons, to handle any potential violence. However, the situation remains unpredictable,” News18 quoted a top level officer from the department as saying.

8 of 9 firearms looted from IRB outpost recovered

This apart, bulletproof vehicles have also been deployed and weapons recovery operations have been intensified.

As part of the latter, security forces on Monday recovered eight of the nine firearms looted from an India Reserve Battalion (IRB) outpost in Manipur's Thoubal district, according to police statement.

The firearms, including three AKs and five SLRs, were recovered during a search operation in Ngamukhong foothills in the district and a hideout of banned outfit Kangleipak Communist Party was also busted in another subsequent operation, it said.

"The operations were launched after around 30 armed miscreants equipped with sophisticated weapons, breached one police (IRB) outpost at Kakmayai in Thoubal district (on Saturday night) and overpowered the police personnel deployed at the post," the police statement said.

KCP militant held

"The armed miscreants looted nine firearms, including six SLR and 3 AKs, from the outpost and escaped," it said.

Security personnel had managed to detain one of the miscreants, identified as Hijam Ningthem Singh (49) who was later identified as a member of KCP, the statement said.

During further course of investigation and relentless search operations at different locations, police on Sunday recovered three AKs and five SLRs out of the nine looted firearms from Ngamukhong foothill area, it said.

Further, as a part of follow-up operations, security forces also conducted huge combing operations in Ningel, Malom, Toubul and Langathel in Thoubal district during which one hideout of KCP was busted in Langathel Chingkhong area.

INSAS and AK cartridges, 11 hand grenades, one 9mm pistol, bullet-proof vests and other articles were recovered from the hideout.

NRFM hideout busted

On Sunday, security forces busted a hideout of outlawed outfit National Revolutionary Front of Manipur (NRFM) in Manipur's Imphal East district and arrested seven militants.

Acting on a tip-off, police conducted a raid in Tellou Makha Leikai on Sunday and nabbed the militants, a police officer said.

Arms and ammunition, including an A1 assault rifle with magazine and 15 cartridges, an AK-47 rifle with magazine and 13 cartridges, two INSAS rifles with magazines and 12 cartridges, two self-loading rifles with magazines and 30 cartridges, five bulletproof jackets and other items were seized, he added.

Singh to continue as CM till alternative arrangements

Singh on Sunday tendered his resignation to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at the Raj Bhavan in Imphal. The governor accepted Singh's resignation, along with that of his council of ministers, and requested that he continue in office until alternative arrangements are made.