SC seeks forensic report on audio tapes linking Manipur CM to violence

The Supreme Court on Monday (February 3) called for a report from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) to determine if audio tapes linking Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh with ethnic violence in the state were authentic.

Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar passed the order following a writ petition filed by the Kuki Organisation for Human Rights Trust, which sought an independent probe into allegations that Singh had instigated the violence.

The court posted the matter for further hearing on March 24. The judges sought the CFSL report in a sealed cover.

Petitioner’s arguments

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, who appeared for the petitioner, said the audio tapes were examined by Truth Labs, India's first non-government full-fledged forensic lab.

It certified that the voice in the audio tapes belonged to Singh by more than 93 per cent.

The chief minister is heard saying in the tapes that he allowed Meitei groups to loot the Manipur armoury and told them they won’t be arrested. The looted weapons were used against Kuki tribes.

Secret recording

The comments were recorded by a person present in the closed-door meeting, said Bhushan, adding that it was a "serious issue" and the chief minister had instigated and abetted ethnic violence. Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta said a FIR had been registered on the issue and an investigation was underway. The tapes have been sent for forensic examination. Mehta alleged that the petitioner carried certain "ideological baggage", with a "separatist mindset".

Court to decide on hearing

Chief Justice Khanna said he had not gone into the contents and veracity of the recordings and sought to know when the SFL report will come.

"The state is limping back now. We have to see if this court should hear this matter or the high court should," he said.

The Kuki Students Organisation first released a part of the audio clip on August 7, 2024 and another on August 20.

Manipur government’s counter

It said earlier that it was "deeply shocked and outraged by the continued inaction of the government of India regarding the leaked audio recording of Biren Singh".

The Manipur government has dubbed the tapes as “doctored” and said they were meant to derail any peace process in the state.

The clashes between the Meitei community and Kuki tribals have left more than 250 people dead and thousands displaced in Manipur since 2023.

