Manipur: Meitei body seeks transparent, time-bound policy to end crisis

Imphal, Jan 25 (PTI) Meitei group Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) on Saturday demanded a transparent and time-bound security and resolution policy from both the state and central governments to address the ongoing ethnic strife in the state.

The conglomerate of several Imphal valley-based civil society organisations also called for a thorough investigation into the alleged "complicity of influential individuals and entities in Manipur, Mizoram and Chin state (Myanmar) in narco-terrorism activities".

The COCOMI sought concrete actions from the Centre and the Manipur government to counter these threats.

"A transparent and time-bound security and resolution policy from both the state and the central governments" is needed to address the Manipur crisis comprehensively, the organisation said in a statement.

The ongoing conflict between the Meiteis and the Kuki-Zo community in the state left over 250 people dead and thousands homeless.

Meanwhile, reacting to media reports on the alleged existence of an underground tunnel along the India-Myanmar border, the COCOMI called for immediate measures to dismantle the structure and other infrastructure "supporting drug smuggling and illegal arms trafficking". PTI

