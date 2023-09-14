Himanta Sarma denies his wife got any money from government

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday vowed to quit public life if it was proved that his wife has got or claimed any money from the Indian government.

''I want to emphasise again that neither my wife nor the company she is associated with has received or claimed any amount from the government of India,” he posted on X after a post by Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi.

“If anyone can provide evidence, I am willing to accept any punishment including retirement from public life," the chief minister said.

Gogoi and Sarma have been locked in a war of words on 'X' since Wednesday when the Congress leader posted a reply by Union Minister Piyush Goyal, who responded to a question in the Lok Sabha by Assam BJP MP Pallab Lochan Das on March 22.

''Is Chief Minister complaining to Union Minister Piyush Goyal? He is saying Goyal has only approved the grant to the wife of Sarma but has not released the funds,” Gogoi said.

“How many more BJP politicians have used the PMKSY scheme to enrich their families?” the Congress leader asked.

