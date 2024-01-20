Banners of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra vandalised in Assam: Congress

The Congress alleged on Saturday that banners and posters welcoming its leader Rahul Gandhi’s 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' have been vandalised in Assam's North Lakhimpur town.



"Alarmed at the success of the Yatra, all hoardings and posters have been torn down by miscreants," Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) leader Bharat Narah said. He said that most of the banners, posters and hoardings within the North Lakhimpur town area were damaged on Friday night. "Never in the political history of Assam had we witnessed rival political parties damaging banners and posters of the other parties," the MLA and former minister said.

The Yatra is on its third day's journey in Assam. It will pass through several parts of Lakhimpur district, including North Lakhimpur town, on Saturday before entering Arunachal Pradesh later in the day.

Creating hurdles

Narah also alleged that the BJP-led state government was creating hurdles for the Yatra, including by trying to prevent people from participating in it. "We have reports that batteries of boats were removed. Fuel depots have run dry to ensure that people cannot come with their vehicles," he said. "But we want to tell them that nothing can prevent the success of the Yatra," the Congress leader asserted.

The party shared a video of miscreants tearing down posters with Congress leaders' photos in North Lakhimpur town at night. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said on Friday that the party's first Bharat Jodo Yatra from south to north had not faced as many problems while passing through BJP-ruled states.

"It is for the first time that within 24 hours (that) the (Assam) chief minister has been rattled. We are being threatened with FIR and imprisonment. People are being prevented from joining the Yatra," said Ramesh, who is accompanying Gandhi in the Yatra.



The Nyay Yatra, being conducted on bus and foot, is scheduled to cover 6,713 km in 67 days, passing through 110 districts in 15 states.