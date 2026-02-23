College student drugged, sexually assaulted in Bengaluru, gang rape case lodged

A college student from Tamil Nadu was allegedly drugged and sexually assaulted by two men, one of whom she met on social media in Bengaluru. The incident took place at a private villa in the northern part of Bengaluru on February 14.

According to media reports, the Amruthahalli police have lodged a case of gang rape against the two accused under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The 19-year-old woman, perusing BA at a private college in Bengaluru, came to know one of the accused, Dixson Sandro (21), hailing from West Bengal, about a month back through Instagram. They met at a café in Koramangala, in Bengaluru and kept in touch with each other, stated the woman in her complaint.

Invited victim to a party

Dixson, on February 14, allegedly invited the woman to a party at a place called Rex Villa, near Jakkur. According to the complaint, the victim, along with a friend, reached the villa at around midnight, reported The Hindu.

The report further stated that Dixson was already at the villa along with his associate, Nikhil (35), who is reportedly from Sakleshpur.

Drugged before sexual assault

The woman, in her complaint, further alleged that the two men made her take a pink-coloured pill by force, following which she became disoriented. Then the two accused took her to a room in the villa and sexually assaulted her.

The victim stated that the accused kept her confined to the room for several hours before dropping her off near a mall, where one of the accused allegedly threatened her with dire consequences if she disclosed the matter to anyone.

Gang rape case lodged

Initially, due to fear, the woman did not register a police complaint. But after informing her brother about the incident and seeking treatment at a private hospital on February 17, she lodged a complaint with the police.

As per her complaint, the Amruthahalli police filed a case under Sections 64, 70(1), and 351(2) of the BNS, 2023, which pertain to rape, gang rape, and criminal intimidation.

The report, quoting police sources, further stated that the investigators have initiated the process to track down the accused and are examining CCTV footage and forensic evidence.