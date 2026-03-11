Congress calls US remark on Russian oil a ‘capitulation certificate’ to Modi

The Congress party on Wednesday (March 11) sharply criticised the BJP-led central government after White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the United States has "temporarily permitted" India to "accept" Russian oil already on ships at sea.

The Opposition called the remarks a "capitulation certificate" to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Leavitt said the short-term measure was meant to ensure India's energy supplies amid the ongoing conflict with Iran, and would not provide any significant financial benefit to Russia. The permission is limited to 30 days.

Congress's sharp reaction

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh did not hold back. "After the US treasury secretary, it is now the turn of President Trump's press secretary to give Mr Modi a capitulation certificate," he said on X, sharing a video clip of Leavitt's remarks.

Ramesh added that according to Leavitt, the Modi government "behaved well" by agreeing to stop Russian oil imports — and as a reward, has now been allowed to resume them for 30 days.

'Why is India not objecting?'

The Congress also hit out from its official X account. "White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt says the United States has PERMITTED India to accept Russian oil and calls Indians GOOD ACTORS. Read that again. PERMITTED. GOOD ACTORS. Why is the Government of India not objecting to this blatant insult to our sovereignty and dignity?" the party said. The Opposition alleged that instead of defending India's honour, Prime Minister Modi has chosen to remain "conspicuously silent".

'India's sovereignty is not negotiable'

"So the country must ask: What is he afraid of? Why are India's decisions being dictated from outside? Why is Narendra Modi being blackmailed by the United States? The people of India deserve answers. Because India's sovereignty is not negotiable," the Congress said.

Leavitt's full remarks

In her remarks at a press conference, Leavitt said President Donald Trump, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and the whole national security team "came to this decision because our allies in India have been good actors and have previously stopped buying sanctioned Russian oil".

"So as we work to appease this temporary gap of oil supply around the world because of the Iranians, we have temporarily permitted them (India) to accept that Russian oil. And this Russian oil was already at sea. It was already out on the water. So this short-term measure, we do not believe it will provide significant financial benefit to the Russian government at this time," she said.

The 30-day waiver explained

"President Trump's energy agenda has resulted in oil and gas production reaching the highest levels ever recorded. To enable oil to keep flowing into the global market, the Treasury Department is issuing a temporary 30-day waiver to allow Indian refiners to purchase Russian oil," Bessent had said.

He had said this "deliberately short-term measure" will not provide significant financial benefit to the Russian government, as it only authorises transactions involving oil already stranded at sea.

"India is an essential partner of the United States, and we fully anticipate that New Delhi will ramp up purchases of US oil. This stop-gap measure will alleviate pressure caused by Iran's attempt to take global energy hostage," Bessent had said.

Tariffs, trade and Russia

Trump had imposed 25 per cent punitive tariffs on India for buying Russian oil, asserting that New Delhi's purchases were fuelling Russia's war machine against Ukraine. Last month, both countries announced a framework for an interim trade agreement, and Trump removed the tariffs after India committed to stop importing energy from Moscow and purchase American energy products.

Energy Secretary Chris Wright said the US is "allowing our friends in India" to take Russian oil already on ships around southern Asia, refine it, and move stocks into the market quickly to ease pressure amid the US-Israel war against Iran.

"We have implemented short-term measures to help keep oil prices down. We are allowing our friends in India to take oil that is already on ships, refine it, and move those barrels into the market quickly. A practical way to get supply flowing and ease pressure," he said. "This is no change in policy towards Russia. This is a very brief change in policy just to keep oil prices down a little bit better than we could otherwise," he added.

(With agency inputs)