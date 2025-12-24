No fresh violence but Karbi Anglong remains tense; talks likely on Dec 26

A day after violence claimed two lives in central Assam’s Karbi Anglong, the situation remained tense but under control on Wednesday (December 24).

No fresh violence was reported in the troubled areas of the two districts of Karbi Anglong where at least 45 people, including 38 police personnel, were injured in West Karbi Anglong district’s Kheroni area on Tuesday besides the two deaths. Assam Police DGP Harmeet Singh and IG (Law and Order) Akhilesh Kumar Singh suffered minor injuries during stone-pelting.

The Karbi and Bihari communities have been at loggerheads over allegations of encroachment on the Village Grazing Reserve (VGR) and Professional Grazing Reserve (PGR) in tribal belts by Hindi-speaking people.

Also read: Police firing leaves one dead as unrest grips Assam’s Karbi Anglong; internet shut

Agitators from the Karbi community had been on a hunger strike for the last 15 days, demanding eviction of alleged illegal settlers, who mostly hail from Bihar, from the VGR and PGR land parcels in the two districts.

Situation still tense

“As of now, the situation is under control. There was no violence throughout the night and this morning. However, it is very tense as the two warring communities started mobilising in small numbers at different places,” a senior official told news agency PTI.

After deploying five more CRPF companies in the area, security forces conducted a joint flag march in the morning, he added.

“In the morning, Karbi people gathered at Thelampi in Kheroni and took out a procession towards Dongkamukam. They reached the bridge over Kapili, while people from the other community were waiting on the other side. The police managed to convince one community members to return from there,” the official said.

Mobs on streets

Despite prohibitory orders in force, a large number of Bihari people, including women and children whose shops were burnt allegedly by those belonging to the Karbi community on Monday, came out on the streets on Tuesday, and a clash broke out with agitators using stones, sticks, rods, and bows and arrows.

Also read: Assam: Eviction protest in Karbi Anglong turns violent, police firing injures four

“When police tried to pacify both sides, they were pelted with stones. I took a hit on my shoulder, and an IPS officer (Akhilesh Singh) was injured. At least 38 personnel have been injured,” Singh told reporters on Tuesday night.

As the situation spiralled out of control, the police baton-charged and fired tear gas shells to disperse both groups of protesters. At last, the police fired bullets at the protesters, killing one Karbi youth and injuring several others.

Two unfortunate deaths

On the other hand, one specially-abled youth was burnt alive inside a shop in Kheroni area, which houses people belonging to Bihari, Bengali and Nepali communities apart from the Karbis.

The body of 25-year-old Suresh Dey was recovered from a building that was set ablaze by the Karbi people, while Athik Timung from the indigenous tribe was killed in police firing.

Following a rise in violence, internet services in both Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong districts were suspended indefinitely on Tuesday for maintaining peace and tranquillity.

First round of talks on December 26

Agitators from the Karbi community went on a rampage on Monday after police took away three of them from the protest site in the early hours, a move which the administration later claimed was made for their hospitalisation.

At least four people were injured in police firing on protesters on Monday after the mob set ablaze the residence of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) Chief Executive Member Tuliram Ronghang and around 15 shops belonging to the Bihari community at Kheroni market. The agitators also attempted to attack the police station in Kheroni, but it was foiled by the security forces.

Also read: PM Modi accuses Congress of neglecting Assam, shielding infiltrators

The protesters on Tuesday morning called off their hunger strike following talks with Assam Tribal Affairs Minister Ranoj Pegu, who rushed to the district after the previous day’s violence. They withdrew their strike following assurances from the government that a tripartite talk will be held on the issue soon.

A senior official told PTI on Wednesday that the first round of talks is expected on December 26 between Karbi agitating organisations, the Assam government and KAAC.

CM’s assurance, DGP’s appeal

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that the situation in Karbi Anglong was “very sensitive” and he was deeply pained over the deaths in the unrest. Offering his condolences to the bereaved families, Sarma said the government would stand with all affected families and provide all necessary support.

“I am closely monitoring the situation in West Karbi Anglong... We are in constant touch with all concerned to restore normalcy and resolve issues through dialogue,” he added.

The DGP also appealed to all sections of society to explain to the “misguided youth” that violence cannot solve any problem, and the CM had said that he would hold discussions with them to address their grievances.

Prohibitory orders were imposed in Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong. Night curfew was also clamped in Karbi Anglong, with restrictions on the movement of any person or groups and private vehicles in the district from 5 pm to 6 am.

(With agency inputs)