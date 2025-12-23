Police firing leaves one dead as unrest grips Assam’s Karbi Anglong; internet shut

Kheroni town in Assam’s West Karbi Anglong district slid deeper into turmoil on Tuesday (December 23) after one person was killed in police firing, marking a grim escalation in the ongoing unrest over land rights in the hill district.

The death came barely a day after a violent mob torched the residence of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) Chief Executive Member (CEM) Tuliram Ronghang at Donkamukam, pushing the region to the edge of a law and order crisis.



The violence, rooted in the long-simmering dispute over Professional Grazing Reserves (PGRs) and Village Grazing Reserves (VGRs), has led the Assam government to suspend mobile internet services indefinitely in Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong, citing public safety concerns.

Clashes turn deadly again

While the district administration has not officially confirmed the identity of the deceased, West Karbi Anglong district commissioner Sarangapani Sarma said the matter was still under investigation. However, local sources and Karbi organisations identified the victim as Athik Timung, who was allegedly hit during police action to disperse an aggressive crowd at Kheroni market on Tuesday afternoon.

Tensions flared as clashes between two groups continued for a second straight day, leaving at least eight people injured, including protesters, police personnel and journalists. Police were forced to resort to lathi-charge and tear gas as stone-pelting broke out despite prohibitory orders being in force.

According to officials, the flashpoint emerged when two rival groups assembled in the market area—one comprising traders whose shops were allegedly damaged in earlier violence, and another made up of agitators demanding the eviction of alleged encroachers from tribal belt areas. Initial attempts by police to pacify the groups failed as tempers flared and violence erupted.

As chaos spread, police deployed additional forces to prevent further escalation. Local reports said a large mob attempted to set fire to shops, triggering panic among residents. In the ensuing confrontation, police allegedly opened fire to disperse the crowd, during which one civilian was fatally injured.

Internet suspended, talks on

With fear spreading rapidly, the state government ordered an immediate suspension of internet and mobile data services under Section 5(2) of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, stating that the measure was necessary to prevent the spread of misinformation and further violence.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma described the situation as “very sensitive” and said senior minister Ranoj Pegu was stationed in the district to engage with stakeholders. Speaking from Guwahati, Sarma said discussions were underway and expressed hope that the crisis could be resolved through dialogue.

Earlier in the day, protesters had withdrawn a fast-unto-death that had continued for nearly two weeks after talks with Pegu. The agitation, led by several political and social organisations, centred on demands for the eviction of alleged illegal settlers from PGR and VGR lands. Protesters said assurances had been given that tripartite talks involving the chief minister would be held.

Officials said the unrest reflects deep-rooted anxieties among Karbi communities over the protection of ancestral land, while non-Karbi residents fear displacement and loss of livelihood. These competing claims have sharply polarised the area.

Arson escalates Karbi unrest

The crisis took a dramatic turn on Monday when Ronghang’s residence at Donkamukam was set on fire by protesters. The house was completely gutted. Ronghang’s elderly father, who resides there, was not present at the time and had been shifted earlier to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) due to illness. On Tuesday, the charred remains of the house were demolished using a JCB, highlighting the scale of destruction.

Throughout Tuesday, Kheroni remained tense as large groups of Karbis and non-Karbis—some armed with sticks and accompanied by women and children—occupied the streets. Several motorcycles were reportedly torched, adding to the atmosphere of fear. Chants of religious slogans echoed in parts of the town as saffron flags fluttered amid swelling crowds. Heavy police deployment kept rival groups apart to prevent confrontation.



The unrest has drawn attention at the highest levels. Assam DGP Harmeet Singh, along with senior officers, arrived in Karbi Anglong late Monday night to oversee security arrangements. Deputy Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly Numal Momin visited Ronghang’s residence in Diphu and later met BJP leaders, urging restraint and meaningful dialogue.

Political backlash intensifies

Political reactions have also sharpened. All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) vice-president Sorjun Hanse criticised the handling of protesting student leaders, alleging they were detained at night without women police personnel and taken to GMCH instead of nearby hospitals, questioning whether better communication could have prevented the violence.

As investigations continue into the arson and the police firing, fear and uncertainty hang heavy over Kheroni and the surrounding areas. With a life lost, homes destroyed and communities divided, the unfolding crisis once again underscores how unresolved land disputes and delayed dialogue can quickly spiral into violence, leaving ordinary people trapped in the crossfire.