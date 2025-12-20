PM Modi accuses Congress of neglecting Assam, shielding infiltrators

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (December 20) said that the BJP government was correcting the mistakes made by the Congress by “neglecting” Assam and the northeast during its rule. PM Modi made the remarks at a rally after inaugurating a new terminal of the Guwahati airport.

‘Congress shielded infiltrators’

The Prime Minister further alleged that the development of Assam and the northeast was never a part of Congress’ agenda and accused the grand old party of shielding infiltrators.

“The Congress gave protection to infiltrators who grabbed forests and land, threatening the security and identity of Assam... The BJP government has been correcting mistakes the Congress kept making for decades in the northeast,” said PM Modi.

Lashing out at those opposing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, PM Modi said that the Election Commission initiated the process to ensure infiltrators are kept out of the poll process, “but ‘deshdrohis’ (traitors) were trying to protect them”. “The Centre is taking strict steps to stop infiltration,” he added.

‘Double-engine government’ driving Assam’s growth

The Prime Minister said development under the BJP’s double-engine government “flows unabated” in Assam, just as the flow of the mighty Brahmaputra river.

“My attachment to the land of Assam inspires me, gives me strength for development of region. Assam and the entire Northeast is becoming the gateway to India’s development. Every state, each region of the country has an important role to play in the mission of a developed India,” said PM Modi.

New Guwahati terminal a symbol of progress’

PM Modi highlighted the transformative role of modern infrastructure, saying that world-class airport facilities act as catalysts for growth by unlocking new opportunities for states and strengthening public confidence.

The Prime Minister said such projects reflect both progress and people’s trust in governance.

“Today is a day of celebration of development. And it is a celebration of the development of the entire North East, not just Assam,” PM Modi said, adding that the occasion marked a larger milestone for the region. “The whole country will see that Assam is celebrating the festival of development,” he said as quoted by ANI.

PM Modi said the new airport terminal reflects a blend of development and heritage, noting that its design incorporates the state’s natural beauty and cultural identity. He said the greenery and layout of the terminal were intended to offer travellers a sense of calm and comfort from the moment they arrive.

“Once again today, a new chapter is being added to the development of Assam,” he said, drawing a parallel with the state’s iconic river. “Just as the Brahmaputra River flows continuously in Assam, similarly, the stream of development is flowing uninterruptedly here under the BJP’s double-engine government.”

‘Policy reforms unlock bamboo sector potential’

The Prime Minister also referred to policy reforms aimed at boosting traditional sectors, particularly bamboo. Highlighting a change made after 2014, he said outdated laws had been amended to unlock economic potential. “We removed that law and gave bamboo its rightful recognition by placing it in the grass category,” he said.

Pointing to India’s broader economic trajectory, PM Modi said the country was steadily moving towards becoming the world’s third-largest economy, with infrastructure playing a key role.

“We are preparing for 2047. In this mission of a developed India, every state and every region of the country has an important role to play,” he added.

(With agency inputs)