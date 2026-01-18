Assam polls: Congress plans grassroots mobilisation to strengthen support

As four states and one Union Territory head to elections in 2026, the Congress finds yet another opportunity to salvage some pride, particularly after a series of electoral debacles it has faced since the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Starting from Haryana and Maharashtra in 2024 to Delhi and Bihar in 2025, the Grand Old Party has received some serious hammering. It now desperately looks to make a comeback in the forthcoming polls and shed its defeat fatigue.

Of the states that go to the polls next, the Congress stands as a direct challenger to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), its nemesis at the national level, only in the northeastern state of Assam. There, the Congress, which was once a dominant player, lost two elections in a row against its saffron opponents. In 2026, the party has decided to go for the kill with renewed vigour, and the urgency it has shown so far says that it is serious in its mission to deny the BJP a hat-trick of terms.

Congress in last five Assam state elections Total seats: 126 (To form govt, needed 64) 2021: Congress won 29, BJP 60

2016: Congress won 26; BJP 60

2011: Congress won 78; BJP 5

2006: Congress won 53; BJP 10

2001: Congress won 71; BJP 8

It has taken a slew of measures already, ranging from making alliances to roping in top leaders to oversee its mission in Assam. And now, the party is looking to make its grassroots presence in Assam stronger.

Congress pulls up its socks

Eyeing the Assam prize, the Congress has already roped in a number of senior leaders to zero in on the state. It has appointed Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as the chairperson of the (candidate) screening committee for the polls. Besides, veterans such as Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel and former Jharkhand minister Bandhu Tirkey have been made party observers for Assam elections.

The Congress has also requested Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, to hold a yatra in the poll-bound state, modelled on his “Bharat Jodo Yatra” in the past, which had gained decent popularity.

The party has also taken a lead in terms of alliance formation and seat-sharing with its state chief and MP Gaurav Gogoi saying in December that the Congress would contest in 100 seats out of Assam’s 126 Assembly seats. In November, the party and seven other Opposition outfits decided to form an alliance, which excludes Badruddin Ajmal’s All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF).

Party to hold workers' event in Assam

It is also planning to hold activities in Assam to strengthen its grassroots grip and consolidate its vote base. On Friday (January 16), the party’s central leadership, including President Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul, and General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal, met the state leaders and observers during a high-level meeting at Kharge’s residence in Delhi. Both Gaurav and Debabrata Saikia, the Opposition leader in the Assam Assembly, were present at the talks. Jitendra Singh, the Congress’s Assam in-charge, was also seen.

Sources told The Federal that it was decided during the top leaders’ meeting that a Congress zonal workers’ convention would be held in Assam between January 21 and 28 as a self-assessment strategy.

While the party would reflect on its “real strength” through the event, it will also hold a yatra in the poll-bound state to “galvanise support” in its favour, the sources added. One of the major issues that the state Opposition party would act upon to mobilise support during the campaign is “Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s corruption”.

Poll alliance to be announced soon

The sources also said that it was a matter of time before the Congress’s pre-poll alliance with outfits such as Raijor Dal, Assam Jatiya Parishad and the Left would be formally announced.

The Assam leadership of the party was particularly enthused by the appointment of Priyanka as the chief of the screening body, and during Friday’s meeting, it was confirmed that the Lok Sabha MP’s role in the ticket-distribution plan “will be significant”.

Rejaul fisaco

While the Grand-Old Party met to finetune its agenda for the election in Assam, which it last ruled a decade ago when the 15-year rule of Tarun Gogoi met its end, the talks also featured the recent ruckus that took place around Rejaul Karim Sarkar, former president of All Assam Minorities Students’ Union, insiders said.

On January 11, Sarkar formally joined the Congress in the presence of Gaurav, and it was predicted that his presence would strengthen the party’s outreach to minority youth leaders.

But the euphoria was extremely short-lived, lasting just 60 hours, as Sarkar made controversial remarks about demographically transforming the state’s districts in the joining ceremony itself, triggering a massive row. As things exploded, Sarkar quit the Congress less than three days later.

While Sarkar’s remarks were condemned externally, there were disagreements within the Congress itself as well. Besides the remarks, the party’s allegedly delayed response and the internal lack of agreement raised serious questions over its strategy of reaching out to the minority youth leaders ahead of the key elections.

Rahul to reach out to minority bases

As per sources, the party decided that it would reach out to the “minority dominated areas” through Rahul in a bid to consolidate support and bury the setback and the credibility challenge that the controversial episode created.

It would be important for the Congress to reach out to the minorities, particularly Muslims, in the state, as the community has felt that the party has not taken up its problems proactively.

That was visible when the Congress didn’t issue statements against a video with communal overtones released from the X handle of the BJP last September, showing that the Muslims will dominate in case the Congress gains in the ballot box.

The party has found itself in a dilemma in Assam — luring the Hindu votes while preventing fragmentation of the Muslim votes.

As such, the party is left with a challenging situation where it has to lure both Hindu votes while also preventing fragmentation of Muslim votes in the northeastern state.

Congress expresses confidence

So far, the Congress has tried to put up a confident face. After Friday’s meeting, Baghel told the media that the message from the ground is that the people of Assam and the workers of the Congress have decided to end the term of the “most corrupt Chief Minister, Himanta Biswas Sarma, and the most corrupt government”.

However, when asked about who would be the Congress’s chief ministerial face, if the situation so arises, he said it was something for the central leadership to decide. According to him, the “biggest task” at the moment is to defeat the BJP in Assam.

Shivakumar said Assam is going to change and guaranteed that the Congress will rule it, and is united on the mission.

“There will be no polarisation. There will be a clear message. We are united. Young blood is here (in the leadership). The unity message is clear,” he said.

Tirkey said tribals in the country are facing atrocities under the BJP’s rule, and Assam is no different, as tribal lands were being gifted to industrialists.